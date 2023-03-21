Blake Shelton Jokes About His Strategy for Winning 'The Voice' in Outtakes Video

Blind auditions are currently underway on The Voice, and for Blake Shelton, this will be his last time ever assembling a team before making his departure after 23 seasons. In a recent video of outtakes shared by the show, Shelton revealed that he's going to try to do things differently this year. Instead of instantly turning his chair for every singer he likes, he has an idea to let a few talented singers go in hopes that he will end up with them on his team later in the competition.

"I'm going to do all the things that I wish I would have done, including not picking someone that I want because I know I'll end up with them later," he said in a conversation with fellow coach Niall Horan.

One could assume Shelton has hopes of possibly stealing a few singers from other teams later on in the competition.

The outtakes video also showcased the humor and chemistry of The Voice coaches as a whole. In a group conversation with show host Carson Daly, Shelton expressed his disappointment that the other coaches would not simply allow him to win the competition because it's his final season.

"What are they supposed to do? Let you win because it's your last season?" Daly asked.

"Out of respect, out of respect," Shelton said.

The video also showed the fun the coaches have between blind auditions. The coaches sit with their chairs turned to the audience while waiting for the next audition, and they often share funny banter with the audience members. At one point in the video, Chance the Rapper shows off his outfit to a loving crowd; and in another, Kelly Clarkson chats about renovating her bathroom.

People can catch more fun between the coaches every Monday and Tuesday night on The Voice at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

