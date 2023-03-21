For his final season on The Voice, Blake Shelton says he's building his "dream team," and on this week's episode, he got a rock singer named Kason Lester to be a part of that team. Lester, who owns a strawberry farm in Lebanon, Tenn., took to the stage singing Chris Daughtry's "It's Not Over," and Shelton was sold on the performance.

The 33-year-old showcased his gritty voice from the start, and Shelton turned his chair seconds into the performance. Although the other judges looked to enjoy the performance, none of them were as enthusiastic as Shelton and they opted to not turn their chairs. Larson delivered a quality performance, keeping the power of his voice going until the end, and the coaches shared their enthusiastic applause.

Shelton immediately gifted Lester with a "Team Blake" shirt after his performance, officially welcoming to his team on The Voice.

Advertisement

"Dude, I gotta tell ya, the tone of your voice, that gravelly, 'sizzly' sound, I love it, dude," Shelton told Lester. "This is the last time I'm ever going to get to do this, so I'm getting to put together my dream team. I wanted a rock artist. I can't think of a better one than you, dude. Welcome to Team Blake."

So far, this season of The Voice has showcased many auditions from talented contestants of all genres. The teams are looking to be competitive already as each coach assembles their groups of singers. Of course, this is Shelton's final season as a coach on the singing competition show, so he has been extra enthusiastic about choosing his team members and beating out the other coaches for the best singers.

The Voice airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Tuesday, March 21, will be the last night of the blind auditions.