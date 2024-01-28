The Season 2 finale of Blake Shelton's "Barmageddon" aired Monday night on USA Network, and the final episode saw fierce competition between Shelton and fellow country singer Lauren Alaina.

The two partook of a game of "King Pong," a version of beer pong in which players attempt to hit ping pong balls into oversized cups using a giant paddle. In a clip first shared by People, Shelton took the table first, putting on a less-than-impressive display that resulted in one ball making it into a cup. Alaina looked surprised at his lack of success in the game, asking, "Is it that hard?" After Shelton finished his turn, show co-host Carson Daly also took the opportunity to goad him about his performance, asking the assembled crowed, "This is your hero, Nashville?"

Alaina then took to the table with a good amount of confidence, needing only two balls to go into cups in order to beat Shelton's record. She did better than that, though. After a few unsuccessful attempts, the singer found her rhythm and ended up hitting a total of seven balls into the cups. Shelton put his hand over his face when Daly announced Alaina's total. He also expressed his distaste for the outcome.

"This is bullis—-!" he declared.

"Barmageddon" was created by Shelton, and Daly serves as executive producer. The duo host the show alongside Nikki Garcia from Shelton's Ole Red bar in Nashville. The show features celebrities competing in over-the-top bar games. The second season included appearances from Kelly Clarkson, Jelly Roll, Carly Pearce, Gwen Stefani and more.

Shelton commemorated the final episode of "Barmageddon" Season 2 with a photo of himself and Alaina. He wrote, "Playing against my buddy @laurenalaina tonight on the @barmageddonusa season finale.. y'all don't miss it! Tune-in!" Alaina accurately commented on the photo, writing, "You're going down."

