Kelly Clarkson Performs Moving Rendition of 'Pride (In The Name of Love)' on MLK Day

Kelly Clarkson shared another powerful Kellyoke cover on Monday's (Jan. 15) edition of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The performance also featured an important tie-in with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which also occurred on Monday.

Clarkson performed a rendition of U2's 1984 hit, "Pride (In the Name of Love)." Her band expertly performed the song's iconic rock intro, and Clarkson took to the song with a sense of energy. She sang the first verse of the song with confidence before exploding into the first chorus, allowing her powerful voice to shine through.

"In the name of love / What more in the name of love?" she sings

Since her Kellyoke segments feature abbreviated versions of songs, Clarkson then cut to the third verse, which references the famed civil rights leader and his assassination on April 4, 1968.

"Early evening, April four / Shot rings out in the Memphis sky / Free at last, they took your life / They could not take your pride," she sings.

Clarkson then belted the chorus two more times, adding high notes to the final run through.

"Pride (In the Name of Love)" was released on U2's 1984 album, The Unforgettable Fire. It was released as a single in September of that year, reaching the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Rock chart and No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also became a hit all over the world, reaching the No. 1 spot in New Zealand.

The song has been covered by many artists through the years, including Dierks Bentley, John Legend, Michael Bolton and more.

Recently, Clarkson has covered Miley Cyrus, rising country singer Avery Anna, the "Frasier" theme song, Sam Cooke, The Bangles and Tina Arena.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Helps Fans Get Married at Her Vegas Concert