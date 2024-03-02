Blake Shelton Hangs With Stepson Apollo on 'The Voice' Set in Adorable Throwback Photo

Gwen Stefani's youngest son Apollo turned 10 on Wednesday (Feb. 28). To commemorate the occasion, Stefani shared an Instagram reel that compiles photos and video clips from throughout the youngster's life. It's set to the Coldplay song "Magic." Most notably, there's a shot of curly-headed Apollo sitting in the same red, spinning coaches chair on "The Voice" as his stepdad, Blake Shelton.

The image is powerful for a couple of reasons. Obviously, it's hard to celebrate the last decade-plus of Shelton's life and career from his lengthy stay on "The Voice." Secondly, Shelton's a devoted stepdad.

Shelton's relationship with not just Apollo put Stefani's other kids with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale —15-year-old Zuma and 17-year-old Kingston— played at least a small role in the country star's exit from "The Voice" after 23 seasons.

"I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I'm not the first person that I think about anymore," Shelton told Access in 2022. "Even to the small little things when you go, 'I think I'll do this,' the very next thought is always,'Well, wait a minute. How's that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'

"I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time," he continued. "There's no way around it. If you're going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."

The post follows Apollo's disco-themed birthday party from earlier in February. At that occasion, Shelton dressed the part and showed off his dance moves. Other snapshots paint Stefani's youngest child as a Pittsburg Steelers fan and an aspiring pianist.