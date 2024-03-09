Beyonce and JAY-Z's Kids: Get to Know Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi

Her kids are fashionistas in their own rights.

Global pop superstar turned rising country artist Beyonce and her spouse since 2005, rap icon and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jazy-Z, have three kids.

Most know about their oldest daughter Blue Ivy, who's been part of her parents' recording careers for all but about 48 hours of her life. The now 12 year old's stayed in the public eye, mostly as a fashionista and a member of one of the world's most visible celebrity families. Twin siblings Sir and Rumi remain relatively private compared to their older sister, though they, too, have joined the rest of the family on the cutting edge of fashion.

The twins being less in the public eye may have a lot to do with their mother not touring for most of their lives. Beyonce returned to touring on May 10, 2023 for her Renaissance Tour. Her previous stretch of live dates, the Formation World Tour, wrapped up in 2016— the year before they were born.

Even more eyes may be on the constantly in-the-headlines family as Beyonce starts a new era— her country music era. Her Act II album arrives on March 29 and by all indications, it'll be filled with country songs, including the singles "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em."

Read on to meet Beyonce and Jay-Z's three kids.

Blue Ivy, 12

Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed their first child, a daughter named Blue Ivy, on Jan. 12, 2012.

The prior August, Beyonce went public with her pregnancy on the MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards) red carpet. Later that night, Beyonce acknowledged the situation further while performing "Love on Top."

"I want you to stand up on your feet. I want you to feel the love that's growing inside me," she said from stage (as quoted by People).

Incredibly, Blue Ivy's recording career began at two days old. A recording of some of her earliest babbling made it onto the Jay-Z song "Glory." Guinness Book of World Records verified that Blue Ivy was the youngest vocalist featured on a song to make it onto a Billboard chart.

Eight years later, Blue Ivy was featured on her mom's song "Brown Skin Girl." The music video won a Grammy, making Blue Ivy the second youngest credited winner of a gramophone.

Other early-life accomplishments for Beyonce's youngest child include the time the youngster helped induct her dad into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Beyond soaking up the public limelight as a budding creative type and a fashionista, Blue Ivy emulates her mom behind the scenes.

"One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace I have so much to share ... and there's more to come soon!," Beyonce told Harper's Bizarre.

Rumi and Sir, 6

Beyonce and Jay-Z's family grew on June 13, 2017 with the birth of twins: a daughter named Rumi and a son named Sir.

In her Netflix documentary "Homecoming," Beyonce got candid about developing preeclampsia, a serious blood pressure issue that can happen during a pregnancy, while carrying the twins.

"My body went through more than I knew it could," she said in the film.

Beyonce announced her pregnancy on Feb. 1, 2017 via an Instagram post that's got over 11 million likes.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," she captioned the post. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

The twins haven't been quite as visible as Ivy Blue, who shouts out her siblings in their parents' song "Boss." They're also in ads for their mom's IVY PARK x Adidas clothing line for children. The trio of kids held some sway over that project.

"Well, they are little fashionistas, and they have definite determination about what they like and what they don't like," their grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, told People. "When Beyoncé's doing the first samples, they get them, and some things they love, and some things you can tell are not their favorite.

"Kids like things that are comfortable," Knowles-Lawson continued. "They don't want anything that's scratchy or too tight or high around the neck. So they absolutely give input on the brand. And they wear it — I mean, they are always in Ivy Park."

Rumi has become a regular at the Super Bowl, an event at which her dad's Roc Nation company is involved in the halftime show.

Pictures of Sir are rare, though he has been part of a few photoshoots.