10 Things 'Yellowstone's Beth Dutton Would Buy This Fall

Western fashion is one of the biggest trends this fall, so it's the perfect time to get some inspiration from the queen of sophisticated western wear, Yellowstone's Beth Dutton. From her effortlessly chic flowy dresses to her unique outerwear choices, Beth has become a fashion icon over the past three seasons of the popular western series. As the temperatures cool down and you're looking for some new pieces to add to your wardrobe, take a few notes from Beth's flawless style. These fall picks are so good we think Beth herself would be adding them to her Amazon cart.

Neutral Teddy Jacket

Beth loves a textured oversize jacket and has even sported a rust version of this on the show. This cream color is a perfect addition to her closet that not only works for fall but all through the winter season as well. It's a classic that will last for years to come and goes with literally everything.

Fall Floral Dress

If there's one thing that really defines Beth's style, it's her collection of incredible dresses. She manages to look effortlessly cool whether she's pairing a floral dress with boots or heels and somehow always makes herself look ready to transition from ranch life to grabbing cocktails in town. This black dress has Beth's name all over it, from the fitted waistline to the elbow-length sleeves. The black and floral combination makes it perfect for the fall season as well.

Ankle Cowgirl Boots

If you get on board with one new trend this fall, let it be cowboy boots. While they certainly aren't new footwear, they are all the rage on and off the ranch in various styles this year. These ankle-height cowgirl boots are adorable and perfect to pair with flowy dresses, jeans, and even leggings.

Fall-Colored Suede Hat

A suede hat is the ultimate fall accessory, and Beth has been seen wearing black and tan versions on Yellowstone. This burgundy version is a fun upgrade for the season in an understated fall color that you can bring out annually.

Leopard Wrap Dress

Technically this is a polka dot dress, but it reads very leopard, which is a bold pattern Beth doesn't shy away from. Beth's leopard fur jacket from season 1 is iconic at this point, so it would make sense for her to combine her signature flowy dress style with a bold pattern for the fall season.

Southwestern Jacket

Beth's blue southwestern poncho is nearly as iconic as the leopard jacket. Shirt jackets have been having a moment for a couple of years now, and this fun southwestern-inspired print is the perfect way to bring a bit of Montana style into your outerwear.

Trendy Puffer Vest

Beth has been known to choose more traditionally masculine outwear at times, like a bomber jacket, but his puffer vest seems like a welcome addition to her closet this season. The brown color is perfect for fall, and the faux leather material definitely gives off some ranch vibes while still managing to be trendy and of the moment.

Knee-High Western Boots

How cool are these knee-high boots? I'm already calling it now that we'll see Beth wearing something similar on Yellowstone season 5. These come in various color options, but black is a classic you can't go wrong with. If you want to get a bit daring, the white is also a cool and unexpected choice Beth would easily rock around town.

Stylish Sweater Dress

Beth loves a shirt dress with a defined waist belt, and this sweater version takes that classic look into cooler temperatures. This comes in a few colors, but this coffee color would look great with every skin tone and is neutral enough to match essentially every accessory we have on this roundup.

Ribbed Sweater Skirt

As much as we love Beth's dresses, she's also been known to wear a killer pencil skirt. This ribbed sweater skirt is a more casual version of her sleek officewear that would look amazing with cowboy boots, a sweater, or even the southwestern shirt jacket. It's a wardrobe stable that never really goes out of style, and this ribbed version makes it look extra current.

