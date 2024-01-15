In theory, Valentine's Day is hands-down the most enjoyable holiday. You get to bask in all the festive trappings—shiny chocolate boxes, as much red wine as you can stomach, a tender filet mignon by candlelight—without the meal prep and headaches (looking at you, Thanksgiving). But if the best Valentine's Day TV episodes teach us anything, it's that romance is a lot messier than "table for two."

Just ask Don Draper. Even TV's consummate womanizer, so seductively played by Jon Hamm across seven seasons of "Mad Men," has been off his game on V-Day. Then there's the cringe-worthy flirtationships that populate "The Office," holding up a mirror to every red-faced interaction you've ever had with that special someone.

Below, we spotlight 15 of the best Valentine's Day TV episodes from shows new and old now available on streaming. Tapped out on all the classic rom-coms? Our picks include funny moments from your favorite sitcoms: Liz Lemon literally renamed the holiday in private protest on "30 Rock," and Chandler's V-Day was forever ruined by a surprise birthing video on "Friends."

Looking for a period romance, or an intimate drama with soaring emotion? We also pose a few tear-jerkers for your consideration, including a devastating episode of "This Is Us" and a mournful, feature-length installment of "Downton Abbey."

Whatever your pleasure this cupid's day, the following memorable moments have stood the test of time. Here are the best Valentine's Day TV episodes to stream right now.