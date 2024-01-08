Valentine's Day Gifts For Kids
30 Valentine's Day Gifts For Kids of All Ages

Spoil your little heart-stealers with these gifts this February.

Kids make every holiday fun. They're always surprised when Santa sneakily eats their cookies. They investigate whatever the Tooth Fairy leaves under their pillow. And you can bet that when they put on that Spiderman costume, they 100% believe they could scale a building if they really wanted to.

Valentine's Day is no exception — except that all the hubbub around card and candy exchanging in the classroom can take center stage. Most parents get so busy making sure that their kiddos have enough Valentines for every Sue and Johnny (not to mention baking homemade treats for everyone to enjoy) that they forget all about getting a special surprise for their own little ones.

While you don't need to go all-out on the present front the way you would a birthday or Christmas, picking up something sweet to commemorate the holiday is a nice way to show your kids some love. Whether it's an oversized, Valentine's Day-themed piece of their favorite candy or a heart-centric activity you can do together, there are plenty of fun and thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts that you can give to kids of all ages.

From toddlers to teens, we've rounded up 30 of our favorite Valentine's Day gifts you can spoil your little heart-stealers with this February.

For the Cool Kid

Get the V-Day party started with some fun temporary heart tattoos. Perfect for kids of all ages, these hypoallergenic and removable tats feature a variety of cute and colorful designs, including hearts, butterflies and more.

Kids Temporary Tattoos from Amazon - $11.89

For the Perfect Valentine's Day Photo Op

How adorable are these heart-shaped shades? You can find them in multiple colors, and they're the perfect accessory to rock for any Valentine's Day party at school.

| Retro Heart-Shaped Sunglasses - $8.49 |

Retro Heart-Shaped Sunglasses from Amazon - $8.49

For the Aspiring Artist

Valentine's Day coloring book

If your little ones are more on the creative side, then a Valentine's Day-themed coloring book is sure to keep them busy for hours. This one in particular features 200 pages of fun and festive designs that kids can color in any way they please.

| My First Big Book of Valentine's Day - $8.49 |

My First Big Book of Valentine's Day from Amazon - $8.49

For the Kiddo Who Loves Jellycats

Everyone loves to snuggle with an ultra-soft stuffed animal, and Jellycat is the go-to brand for plushies that are almost too cute to handle. This heart-shaped cutie is the perfect cuddle companion for Valentine's Day (or any day, really).

Jellycat Amuseable Red Heart Stuffed Plush from Amazon - $25.00

For the Teen Who Loves Bath Bombs

bath bombs

Bathtime just got a whole lot more exciting with these heart-shaped bath bombs. Not only do they make the water colorful and bubbly, but they also have a secret toy prize hidden inside.

Valentine's Day Bath Bombs from Amazon - $29.99

For a Valentine's Day Gift Basket

Activity books are a godsend for parents with busy little ones. They'll love revealing all of the hidden objects in this highlighter puzzle.

Valentine's Day Hidden Pictures Puzzle from Amazon - $6.28

For the Kid Who Loves Puzzles

This 250-piece unique puzzle-by-number set lets kids build and create their own 3D heart-shaped puzzle. It's a fun activity that will also make for a cute decoration afterward.

PLUS-PLUS Puzzle By Number Heart from Amazon - $14.99

For the Little Jewelry Maker

Nothing says love like swapping friendship bracelets, and we're obsessed with these adorable personalized ones. You can spell out their names and a few fun Valentine's Day sayings.

3D Personalized Heart Bead Friendship Bracelets from Etsy- $10.00

For the Crafty Kid

Sometimes, it's the simplest crafts that are the most fun. This papercraft kit comes with everything needed to make adorable Valentine's Day-themed ornaments that they can use to decorate their room or desk.

Valentine's Day Craft Kits for Kids from Amazon- $8.99

A Heart-Shaped Mood Ring

Older kids will love these minimalist heart-shaped mood rings that change color based on their emotions. And let's be real — we wouldn't mind trying them out ourselves.

Fun Jewels Minimalist Crystal Heart Mood Ring from Amazon - $15.99

For a Fun Slumber Party Activity

This Valentine's Day-themed version of the popular game "Would You Rather" will have everyone in the family laughing. With over 200 different scenarios to choose from, this game will provide hours of entertainment.

It's Laugh O'Clock Valentine's Day Edition from Amazon - $11.97

For Family Game Night

Valentine's Day Mad Libs

You can never go wrong with a classic Mad Libs book. This Valentine's Day-themed one is great for kiddos with a big imagination — and a knack for silly descriptives.

Valentine's Day Mad Libs from Amazon - $4.74

For a Valentine's Day Gift Bag

Valentine's Day fidget toys

Fidget spinners, slime and putty are all the rage, so why not give them a Valentine's Day twist? We would personally be very soothed with this set of bear- and heart-shaped popper toys.

JOYIN Valentine's Day Heart Popper Toys from Amazon - $15.99

For the Fashionista

Your little fashionista will adore this heart-shaped crossbody bag. It's the perfect size for carrying all their small essentials, and the added tassel makes it extra fun.

Lightweight Heart-Shaped Crossbody Bag from Amazon - $19.99

For a Cozy Movie Night

You can't go wrong with a cozy pair of pajamas, and these Valentine's Day-themed ones are perfect for snuggling up in. Plus, they come in multiple sizes (minus adults, of course) so everyone in the family can match.

Simple Joys by Carter's Valentine's Pajamas Set from Amazon - $21.90

For the Gamer

For the little gamer in your life, this chocolate game controller is sure to be a hit. They'll think you're so cool that they might even share a piece with you.

Chocolate Gift Box Game Controller from Amazon - $14.66

For a Valentine's Day Bedtime Story

Happy Valentine's Day, Mouse book

This bestseller features the beloved character Mouse as he makes Valentine's Day cards for all his friends. It's a sweet and heartwarming story about love and friendship from Laura Numeroff's "If You Give..." series.

Happy Valentine's Day, Mouse! from Amazon - $6.46

For the Kid Who's Scared of the Dark

glow in the dark blanket

This heart-shaped fleece blanket is not only incredibly soft and cozy, but it also glows in the dark! Your kiddos — especially those who are a little afraid of the dark — will love snuggling up with it at night.

REXEO Valentine's Day Glow-in-the-Dark Blanket from Amazon - $25.99

For a Crafting Party

craft string art

Get their creative juices flowing with this 3D string craft kit. This one walks them through making their own heart-shaped lantern — a great V-Day activity.

Valentine's Day 3D String Art Kit from Amazon - $19.99

For the Avid Journaler

This adorable heart-shaped sequin journal comes with an added bonus — a set of colorful pens! Your little ones will love writing down their thoughts and doodles in this fun and sparkly notebook.

Miayon Sequin Heart-Shaped Journal Set from Amazon - $9.99

For the Toddler

pink unicorn bubble machine

How cute and fun is this heart-shaped unicorn bubble machine? If you've got a toddler who loves bubbles, this toy is soon to be their new obsession.

Pink Bubble Machine Blower from Amazon - $24.99

For the Sticker Collector

When in doubt, hit 'em with the stickers. This one is actually a paint-by-number style and shows them where to place each sticker to create a new picture.

90shine Valentine's Day Sticker Book from Amazon - $11.99

For the Kid Who Can Never Have Enough Teddy Bears

Care Bear

Care Bears are a classic favorite, and this Love-A-Lot Care Bear makes the snuggliest addition to any plush collection. Imagine how cute this will look peeking out of a Valentine's Day gift basket!

Care Bears Love-A-Lot Huggable Plush from Amazon - $14.99

For a Retro Family Game Night

Give your kids a taste of what your childhood was like. Candy Land may not be a Valentine's Day-themed board game per se, but it's on-brand enough to break out this holiday.

Candy Land: Kingdom of Sweet Adventures from Amazon - $12.99

For the Valentine's Day Parties

Valentine's Day Pez

You can't have a Valentine's Day without some candy. These Pez dispensers come in adorable, heart-shaped packaging and are perfect for sharing with friends.

PEZ Valentine's Day Candy Hearts Twin Pack from Amazon - $14.99

Fun the Sock Collector

Socks may seem like a boring gift, but not when they're this fun and festive. This set of heart-printed socks would be perfect for wearing on Valentine's Day and beyond.

Sumona Colorful Novelty Socks from Amazon - $14.99

For the Little Baker

chocolate pen

This chocolate pen is a fun and creative way for your child to make their own Valentine's Day treats. With multiple colors and designs, they'll have so much fun decorating delicious goodies.

Real Cooking Chocolate Pen from Amazon - $29.99

For All Their Valentine's Day Cards

Make your child feel extra loved with their very own personalized Valentine's Day mailbox. This is perfect for holding all the valentines they'll receive from their classmates on the big day.

Personalized Valentine's Day Mailbox from Etsy - $12.95

For the Creative Kid

stepping stone heart

This paint-your-own stepping stone kit is a fun and creative activity that doubles as a cute addition to your backyard. Your child will love making their own unique design and displaying it for all to see.

MindWare Paint Your Own Stepping Stone Heart from Amazon- $29.95

For Any Kid Who Loves Chocolate

7 oz Hershey's Kiss

Sometimes, simple is best. This giant Hershey's Kiss is sure to satisfy their sweet tooth — and then some. They'll be the talk of their classroom when they bring this bad boy to school for lunch.

7 oz Hershey's Kiss from Target - 5.49

