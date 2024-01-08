30 Valentine's Day Gifts For Kids of All Ages

Spoil your little heart-stealers with these gifts this February.

Kids make every holiday fun. They're always surprised when Santa sneakily eats their cookies. They investigate whatever the Tooth Fairy leaves under their pillow. And you can bet that when they put on that Spiderman costume, they 100% believe they could scale a building if they really wanted to.

Valentine's Day is no exception — except that all the hubbub around card and candy exchanging in the classroom can take center stage. Most parents get so busy making sure that their kiddos have enough Valentines for every Sue and Johnny (not to mention baking homemade treats for everyone to enjoy) that they forget all about getting a special surprise for their own little ones.

While you don't need to go all-out on the present front the way you would a birthday or Christmas, picking up something sweet to commemorate the holiday is a nice way to show your kids some love. Whether it's an oversized, Valentine's Day-themed piece of their favorite candy or a heart-centric activity you can do together, there are plenty of fun and thoughtful Valentine's Day gifts that you can give to kids of all ages.

From toddlers to teens, we've rounded up 30 of our favorite Valentine's Day gifts you can spoil your little heart-stealers with this February.