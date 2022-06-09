More people are into skincare now more than ever (seriously, spend five minutes scrolling through TikTok). That's not a bad thing, though. It means that lots of people are finally applying sunscreen on their faces before going outside -- which can help reduce harmful effects that can include hyperpigmentation, suns spots, and melanoma. While soaking up the sun is a great source of vitamin D and is overall a great mood booster, you can't play around with harmful UV rays. If you haven't already, get a great sunscreen that doesn't leave a white cast on your face, along with one of the best SPF lip balms. Yep, even your lips need protection. They can suffer the same long-term effects from sun exposure, and they can burn and peel, too. Plus, moisturizing your lips daily should be part of your skincare routine. Not only do these lip balms protect your lips, but they also moisturize and heal dryness.
We rounded up the best SPF lip balms based on hydrating properties, sun protection, and ingredients. Whether you need something for every day wear or an intense outdoor activity, we've got you covered. Make them an important part of your daily skincare routine: and the sun protection you'll get from these lip balms is worth every penny.
1. Our Top Pick for the Outdoors
Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm - Amazon, $3.99
If you're looking for a lip balm in a convenient tube, look no further than Sun Bum. Their SPF 30 lip balm is made with hydrating, skin-loving ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E to protect and moisturize your lips. Plus, it's vegan, hypoallergenic, and gluten-, cruelty-, and paraben-free. With seven tropical flavors to choose from, this will quickly become a summer favorite: there's mango, coconut, key lime, and more. It'll be easy to apply this option every two hours.
3. The Best for Year-Round Use
Aquaphor Lip Protectant + Sunscreen - Amazon, $3.74
Aquaphor has saved my face on many occasions from burns (including a chemical burn). To no surprise, their lip treatment is just as good. If you have dry lips, this dermatologist-recommended lip protectant will soothe and heal them. It's made with vitamins and shea butter, and of course, includes SPF 30 sunscreen. It's fragrance- and paraben-free, which is perfect if you have sensitive skin or get contact dermatitis easily. This one glides on completely clear and is a great pick for everyday wear -- because even in the winter, you need to make sure you're wearing sunscreen every day. That includes your lips.
4. This Beautifully Tinted Lip Balm
Sun Bum Tinted Lip Balm - Amazon, $5.99
If matte lipsticks are drying out your lips, it's time to consider a tinted lip balm. It has an SPF of 15, so it's a great lip balm for summertime happy hours, outdoor dinners, and casual hang outs. The lip balm adds a subtle, natural color and smells like coconut. We love that it's made in the USA and is cruelty-free and reef-friendly, too. The hypoallergenic lip balm is also water- and sweat-resistant. Choose from five shades, like a rich orange-red or a pinkish nude.
5. An Option For Extremely Chapped Lips
Herpecin L Lip Balm Stick - Amazon, $4.44
For those who need some serious lip repair, this one is more on the medicated side -- because the last thing you'll need if you have severely chapped lips, cold sores, or fever blisters is more irritation. If that's you, consider this lip balm for everyday protection. With SPF 30 and soothing ingredients like lemon balm, lysine, and vitamins C, B6, and E, your lips will stay moisturized and healed. It even helps with sun blisters -- so pack this in your vacation bag in case someone gets sunburned.
