Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito Confront 'Batman' Michael Keaton at the Oscars

Mr. Freeze and The Penguin faced the Caped Crusader, Michael Keaton, once more.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito treated viewers to a gut-bustingly funny "Batman" reunion at the 2024 Oscars. The duo took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10 to bring their grievances right to The Caped Crusader himself: Michael Keaton, sitting in the audience.

"Arnold and I are presenting tonight together for a very obvious reason," DeVito began, referencing the absurd height difference between him and Schwarzenegger, who clarified: "We both tried to kill Batman."

The former "Twins" co-stars then name-dropped their memorable DC villains and compared notes on how cinematic Batmen dispatched with them onscreen. Schwarzenegger played Mr. Freeze opposite George Clooney in Joel Schumacher's much-maligned "Batman & Robin" (1997) and DeVito starred as The Penguin in Tim Burton's 1992 sequel "Batman Returns," which starred Michael Keaton.

The villains then turned their ire on Keaton, who wore his familiar Bruce Wayne scowl and played along with the bit from his seat in the audience.

"You have a lot of nerve to show your face around here, son of a b****," Schwarzenegger yelled as the audience howled with laughter. Keaton maintained his Batman calm, playfully motioning for the pair to come at him.

DeVito added a Penguin-worthy insult, "You're a real beak-breaker!" followed by a very Hollywood threat: "I'm gonna see you after the Governor's Ball, pal."

The bit had the audience in stitches and marked a rare "Batman" reunion with villains from different film series.

Keaton most recently reprised his iconic role as Bruce Wayne in 2023's "The Flash." DeVito's role as The Penguin has been filled by Colin Farrell in Matt Reeves' franchise, which began with "The Batman" in 2022 and will continue with another Robert Pattinson-led film. Farrell will lead an upcoming Penguin spinoff series on Max, expected to premiere this year.

Their "Batman" reunion at the 2024 Oscars is just the latest team-up for Schwarzenegger and DeVito. They recently starred in a hilarious Super Bowl ad for State Farm, in which Schwarzenegger struggled to pronounce the tagline, "Like a good neighbor."