Don't you just love your Keurig? Loading your coffee maker with a K-Cup and water is just too easy. You can now have that same effortless luxury, but with cocktails. Bartesian has created a cocktail maker that creates a premium cocktail with the push of a button! Just load the machine with a Bartesian capsule and your choice of spirit.

What's the word for a green thumb, but for making alcoholic beverages? Well, if you weren't blessed with mixed-drink making skills, you'll love the Bartesian Cocktail Machine. This intelligent drink system is ready to serve you endless craft cocktails from the comfort of your home.

Premium glass bottles

Recyclable capsules

Capsules contain real juice concentrates

Created by master mixologists

Bartesian's Premium Cocktail Machine is compatible with their cocktail capsules. You can buy packs of Whiskey Sour, Uptown Rocks, Sex on the Beach, Rum Breeze, Margarita, Old Fashioned, Cosmopolitan capsules, or a Classic Collection capsule pack of six flavors.

These mixologist-approved drinks have excellent Amazon customer reviews. A customer left a five-star review and said, "Saw this product on Oprah and had to have it. Can't stop raving about it."

Another customer said, "I received the Bartisian as a gift and purchased additional capsules. The flavor mix is delicious. I especially appreciate the ability to change the strength of drink. The machine and pods are easy to use and clean up."

The manual cleaning cycle is a fantastic spec. After each cocktail has been dispensed, an automatic cleaning cycle runs. The easy-clean design is impeccable. The dishwasher-safe parts are durable. Since COVID-19 is still an ongoing pandemic, this means we must have a high-quality cocktail from home.

We miss the bars, but having a perfect cocktail on the porch is so relaxing.

Skip the hassle of buying various juices and simple syrup. All you need is your tequila, capsules, cocktail glasses, and you're good to go.

Enjoy!