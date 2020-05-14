Margaritas are a great drink choice for those hot summer days when you just want a refreshing treat. Now, that delicious creation has been reinvented into Jell-O shot form. In a few steps, you can make these impressive boozy treats.

To make these strawberry margarita Jell-O shots, you'll need a box of Strawberry Jell-O, strawberries, tequila, Cointreau, sugar, water and one lime.

How to Make Strawberry Margarita Jell-O Shots

First, you'll want to cut off the tops of the strawberries. Then, cut off just enough at the bottom so the berry can stand up on its own. Be careful not to cut too much or you'll end up with a hole in the berry. You'll then use a melon baller or small spoon to carve out the inside of the berries. Line them up on a baking sheet and pat them with a paper towel to remove any excess moisture.

You'll then take your Jell-O powder and mix it with 3/4 cup boiling water until it is completely dissolved. Next, add in one cup of tequila and 3/4 cup of Cointreau, then stir. Add your completed Jell-O mix to the inside of the empty berries. The Jell-O will shrink once it's cooled, so fill them up as much as possible. The berries need to be refrigerated for four hours, then you can take them out and add any garnishes. Add a bit of lime zest and a sugar rim to the berries, then enjoy your delicious new creations.

The folks over at Tipsy Bartender shared a how-to video for delicious (and adorable) Strawberry Margarita Jello Shots.

You can find the full recipe for these fun strawberry margarita Jell-O shots at Buzzfeed.