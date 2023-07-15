Everything you need to get your Barbie on.

Expect the first big-screen adaptation of Mattel's iconic Barbie doll to inspire fashion choices for more than Hollywood stars and social media influencers. If you're looking for tips to embrace Barbiecore for the first time or spice up your mostly-pink ensemble, online fashion retailer Boohoo and taste-making publication InStyle have sound advice.

Indeed, search numbers have soared ahead of the July 21 theatrical release of Barbie. Per a Journo Research study based out of the UK, searches for "Barbie inspired outfit" spiked worldwide by 614 percent in recent months, with "pink outfit" up 194 percent. On the social media front, the TikTok hastag #barbieoutfits has amassed over 56 million views.

Read on for some helpful Barbiecore fashion tips and observations.

The Barbie Aesthetic Blends Well With Western Wear

Per Journo Research, "searches for specifically 'pink cowboy hat' have soared 233 percent in the three months." While summer music festival season and the demand for such headgear from Nashville tourists surely helps keep the pink cowgirl hat industry healthy, Barbie's broad range of outfits and side jobs likely boosted public interest in this form of western wear.

Furthermore, Journo Research's roundup of tips suggests another summertime staple for your footwear needs. Western boots or cowgirl boots get presented as an option as casual as trainers or as dressy as heels. For more, check out the popular TikTok hashtag #barbieshoes.

Barbiecore Goes Beyond Red Carpet Looks

A pink carpet —as opposed to a red carpet — graced by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — might make Barbiecore and Ken Couture seem like things that are only for gorgeous celebrities with stylists at their beck and call. Yet that outlook loses sight that Barbie has worn so many styles since her 1959 debut — and Ken's no less eclectic — that pretty much any look is a few pink hues away from qualifying.

As Journo Research suggests, pink feathers and a cute, ruffled skirt will Barbie up your usual aesthetic.

However you embrace your inner Barbie, consider your undertone when choosing a pink shade. Warmer or golden undertones go well with a yellowish pink, while a cool or blueish undertone blends best with magentas, plummy pinks and fuchsias.

Barbie's Consistently Strong Makeup Game Can Be Duplicated

Barbie star Issa Rae's pink velvet dress at the July 9 world premiere of the film accentuated the ultimate Barbiecore makeup look. As stylist Joanna Simkin told InStyle, while Barbie may change outfits from wedding gowns to space suits, her face historically stays the same. Thus, it's the easiest Barbiecore element to recapture.

"I didn't choose a specific Barbie doll for inspiration [for Issa's premiere look], but rather looked through tons of my daughters Barbie's and found a pretty common thread for the makeup: a matte lid with a cut pink crease, an angled black wing, and visible lash," Simkin said. "So, my inspo pic was literally a Barbie doll face and I just asked the team to bear with me as I explained it."