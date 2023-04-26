Barbie Reveals Its First Doll Representing People With Down Syndrome

Barbie's 2023 Fashionista line will include the first doll in the toy's 64-year history representing people with Down syndrome.

Every detail of the doll was designed in conjunction with the National Down Syndrome Society, from the new face sculpt and pink orthotic device accessories to a dress that incorporates the colors yellow and blue plus a butterfly-- all of which are associated with Down syndrome awareness. Even the pink pendant necklace is symbolic, with its three arrows representing people with Down syndrome's three pairs of their 21st chromosome. Per a press release, "The doll's palms even include a single line, a characteristic often associated with those with Down syndrome."

"As the most diverse doll line on the market, Barbie plays an important role in a child's early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play," shared Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel, in a press release. "Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves. Doll play outside of a child's own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, leading to a more accepting world. We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play."

"This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them," added Kandi Pickard, National Down Syndrome Society President and CEO. "This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating."

