'Yellowstone' Star Eden Brolin Has a Band With 'Outer Range' Star Lewis Pullman

Yellowstone star Eden Brolin revealed that her band Atta Boy just released a new album called Crab Park. She took to Instagram to share the news, calling the recording experience "a gift that keeps on giving."

"CRAB PARK is out now whenever you listen," Brolin revealed via Instagram on October 21. "I'm so grateful to have gotten to make another record with these guys. It's a gift that keeps on giving. Thank you to everyone who has sent such encouragement today, it means the world to us."

Brolin's musical project, for which she provides vocals, includes fellow actor Lewis Pullman as part of its core lineup. He also stars as Rhett Abbott in Outer Range alongside Eden's father Josh Brolin. Coincidentally, Brolin plays Royal Abbott, Rhett's father. It's a western crossover between Eden's role as Mia. Funnily enough, Eden doesn't act with her father in Yellowstone, but her bandmate does, which must make for some pretty interesting conversations.

The follow-up to Atta Boy's 2020's Big Heart Manners, Crab Park is the band's third major record. The band hit the indie scene in 2012 with their debut album Out of Sorts, and a lineup of Dashel Thompson (piano), Freddy Reish (guitar), and Pullman (drums).

Advertisement

"It always feels like a fluke when we go back in to make an album, so appropriately it tends to reflect our experience of the present moment well," Brolin said of Atta Boy's latest work in a press release. "From my perspective, the record wades in honest self-reflection, questioning, and acknowledgement of the people, places and memories we have the good fortune of continuously turning to."

Bandmate Reish called the album's track "Crab Park" the "most personal, most mature" work the band has done so far and the one Reish is "most proud of." Crab Park also spawned three singles ahead of its release: "Deep Sea Ladder," "Spring Seventeen" and "Boys," all rooted within the dreamy alternative/indie scene and written with poignant lyrics that capture the fleeting spirit of youth and growing up.

Related Videos