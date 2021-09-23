Ashley McBryde Postpones Show Following Horseback Riding Accident in Montana

Injuries suffered by Ashley McBryde on Wednesday (Sept. 22) in a horseback riding accident forced the postponement of that night's tour stop in Missoula, Mont.

McBryde's team broke the news in an Instagram story.

"Earlier today, Ashley was enjoying her time in the beautiful state of Montana and had an accident while riding a horse," read the social media post. "After a trip to the hospital and a few stitches (and some very sore bones) she is recovering and doing her best to ensure she can play again as soon as possible. Thank you to the wonderful EMTs and hospital workers in Missoula. Our sincerest apologies to the fans for the postponement tonight. As soon as we have updates on other shows this week we will make sure to let everyone know."

No further details are available about McBryde's condition or the severity of her injuries.

McBryde's upcoming itinerary keeps her on the road throughout the fall as part of Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get Tour.

McBryde's latest song is "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," a duet with Carly Pearce that's featured on the latter's new album 29: Written in Stone. Both collaborators are in the running for CMA's 2021 Female Vocalist of the Year award.

The duo wrote the new song with one of Nashville's most prolific wordsmiths, Shane McAnally. Its lyrics offer the perspectives of two women trapped in a cheating husband's web.

"Nobody ever thinks it will happen to them," Pearce explained in a press release. "You never see it coming, but there's always an explanation. You know, who'd ever want to think that way about someone they love. Why would you? And so, that's where this song started: the things you don't see, because you'd never look.

"Ashley is such a great drop-into-the-moment writer, she was able to bring that reality bomb truth to what we were doing," the Kentucky-born singer continued. "She's fearless, and she understands human nature in a way that let us both really write to the hurt of realizing we've been lied to by someone we're intimate with."

McBryde heaps equally glowing praise on her newest duet partner.

"Carly isn't afraid to face the less potable subjects," McBryde said in a press release. "As a writer she's willing to get in there and get very honest. Writing this song together with Shane strengthened our friendship and taught us more about one another and ourselves. Seriously, nobody wants to be the other woman. And when you find you are ... damn. It's such a gut punch."

