It's that time of the year again. It seems like everyone else is getting endless flowers and candy and planning a romantic evening for Valentine's Day while you're just dreading the day entirely. Whether you've been recently dumped or simply decided that you're better off single for now, country music is here for you. Here are 10 songs to add to your Anti-Valentine's Day playlist.

"Whiskey Watered Down," Caroline Spence

Rising country star Caroline Spence kicks off this track from her 2015 album Somehow by putting a wannabe big shot firmly in his place. "You think you're a big deal with that guitar in your hand, but you'll never be Parsons, Earle or Van Zandt," she sings. By the end of the song she's deftly compared her ex to a watered down drink and reminded you why you got out of your last relationship in the first place.

"Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?," Shania Twain

It's hard to believe, but even Shania Twain knows what it's like to have her heart trampled on. In her 1995 hit "Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" she coolly interrogates an unfaithful partner who's been stepping out on her with half the women in the town. But you can't fool Shania. We all know she won't be sticking around for any more lies.

"Ashes By Now," Lee Ann Womack

Originally written and recorded by Rodney Crowell in 1980, "Ashes By Now" was also covered by Emmylou Harris the following year. But Lee Ann Womack's version burns with the intensity of a scorned lover when she sings "As much as you burn me, baby, I should be ashes by now." Here's one to remind you not to pick up the phone and call your ex.

"Straight Tequila Night," John Anderson

Most of us have been guilty of drowning our sorrows at the bar. John Anderson's 1992 hit "Straight Tequila Night" tells the story of a broken-hearted woman who's just fine until she starts drinking tequila. It's a cautionary tale and one of the finest country songs to come out of the '90s.

"The Salt in My Tears," Dolly Parton

"The Salt in My Tears," from Dolly Parton's 1998 album Hungry Again is an anthem for moving on from a bad relationship. "I realized after all of these years that you ain't worth the salt in my tears," Dolly sings, telling it like it is once again.

"Mama's Broken Heart," Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert's 2011 hit, penned by Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, is a song for everyone who doesn't know the meaning of a graceful breakup.

"I Didn't Know My Own Strength" Lorrie Morgan

Lorrie Morgan's 1995 hit "I Didn't Know My Own Strength" celebrates independence, self-worth and living single.

"You Can Feel Bad," Patty Loveless

We all dread running into an ex, especially around Valentine's Day, but Patty Loveless' 1996 hit "You Can Feel Bad" proves that it's not always the worst thing.

"Your Cheatin' Heart," Hank Williams

No one wrote a sorrowful song for the dumped, scorned and heartbroken like Hank Williams. "Your Cheatin' Heart" finds Williams taking solace in the fact that the one who wronged him will one day see the error of her ways.

"Easy Come, Easy Go," George Strait

Not every relationship -- or breakup song -- ends in anger. George Strait's "Easy Come, Easy Go" is positively zen. The 1993 track written by Aaron Barker and Dean Dillon finds Strait bidding farewell to a soon-to-be ex. "No fault, no blame, nobody done no wrong, that's just the way it sometimes goes," Strait croons. Good advice, George.

This article was originally published in February of 2018.

