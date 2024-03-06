You may not have heard of her yet, but she'll soon be taking over headlines. Twenty-three-year-old Ella Beatty is following in the footsteps of her celebrity parents with a budding career in the entertainment industry. The rising actress recently made her television debut in the premiere of FX's "Feud" on Jan. 31, and she will replace Elle Fanning in the Broadway production of "Appropriate" beginning March 25. These roles have thrown her into the spotlight in recent months, but Ella is no stranger to the Hollywood scene.

As the daughter of actors Warren Beatty and Annette Bening, it's no surprise that Ella found her passion for performing at a young age. Growing up, she spent plenty of time on sets with her parents, where creativity and expression were encouraged. When she got older, Ella quickly discovered her own talents and began pursuing an acting career by attending Juilliard in New York. She's not the first celebrity child to inherit her parents' acting talents — just look to Meryl Streep's children or Andie MacDowell's daughters.

Since graduating in 2022, Ella has wasted no time making a name for herself in the industry and has two promising mentors to help her reach success. Unlike most young people, she doesn't take her parents' advice lightly, especially when it comes to making it in Hollywood.

Let's get to know rising star Ella Beatty.

Her Parents Met on the Set of 'Bugsy'

Born in 2000, Ella is the youngest of Warren Beatty's four children with his wife, actress Annette Bening. Like his daughter, Warren's acting career began in television. He appeared on shows such as "Studio One," "Kraft Television Theatre" and "Playhouse 90" in the '50s before hitting the stage in the Broadway production of "A Loss of Roses."

Since then, he has added writer, director and producer to his resumé. The former womanizer also recently revived his most recognized character, Dick Tracy, whom he played in the 1990 movie alongside Madonna and Al Pacino. "Dick Tracy Special: Tracy Zooms In" is a mocumentary that aired in 2023 in which Warren plays both himself and the infamous detective.

Before she married Warren in 1992, Annette was a theater actress performing Shakespeare. She made her Broadway debut in 1987 in "Coastal Disturbances" while making small television appearances in shows such as "Miami Vice" and "Wise Guys." Her most notable role was as Carolyn Burnham in "American Beauty," which earned her the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Annette and Warren first met when she was cast in his 1991 film "Bugsy," and their connection was instant. Warren knew his life would never be the same after he met his future wife at lunch, where they were preparing for the film. He recalled the moment in an interview with People: "I remember losing interest in the garlic chicken I was eating within 20 seconds, and the garlic chicken had been very good." Like a true gentleman, Warren waited until they finished filming to ask her on a date.

Ella Beatty Has Three Siblings

Ella is the youngest of four children. Her siblings — Stephen Ira, 32, Benjamin, 29, and Isabel, 27 — have stayed out of the limelight for the most part, and Ella seems to be the only one working in the entertainment industry. Growing up, their parents made sure their celebrity status didn't impact their children.

In fact, Warren took a break from acting to ensure his kids could grow up with a (semi) normal life. He explained his reason:

"It is a burden, I think, to have two parents that are well-known, so I completely respect their privacy. I could go on and on and on and on talking about them because they're brilliant and fun. But no, I think you have to give them a break, and they have their privacy."

Her Brother Is a Trans Activist

Ella's oldest brother, Stephen, began transitioning when they were 14 and has since become an advocate for the trans community. He also seems to have inherited some of his parents' creative genes, as he is a writer and a poet.

Whenever Warren talks about his children, it's clear he's incredibly proud of them. He praised Stephen in a 2016 Vanity Fair interview, saying, "He's a revolutionary, a genius, and my hero, as are all my children."

She Studied Drama at Juilliard

After high school, Ella studied drama at Juilliard under renowned instructors including Moni Yakim. She's among many respected entertainers who've graduated from the school, including Robin Williams, Adam Driver, Jessica Chastain, Sara Ramirez and Samira Wiley.

Even though Ella has graduated, she still considers herself a student. While filming "Feud," she would often spend time on set to observe even on her days off. She explained in an interview with Vogue, saying, "Watching other actors is just as informative as working with them."

'Feud' Is Ella Beatty's First TV Role

Ella made her professional acting debut earlier this year in Ryan Murphy's anthology series "Feud," which focuses on famous rivalries. She portrays Truman Capote's mentee Kerry O'Shea in an episode titled "Capote vs. The Swans." O'Shea was the daughter of one of Capote's lovers whom he took under his wing and helped sign with a modeling agency.

When asked if she had anything in common with the character she portrayed, Ella told Vogue:

"Truman Capote introduced her to all these really interesting people. I related to that kind of curiosity meets fear a little bit. You feel intimidated. You feel like you're the least interesting person in the room compared to these glamorous New York, Los Angeles people."

Ella Beatty Is Heading to Broadway

Ella has joined the cast of "Appropriate" on Broadway alongside Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, Michael Esper and Natalie Gold. She will replace Elle Fanning in the role of River, a young life coach who travels to Arkansas with her fiance after his father's death. The production is transferring to the Belasco, where she'll make her Broadway debut on March 25 with shows scheduled through June 23. She will also appear in the upcoming comedy "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" starring A$AP Rocky and Rose Byrne.

Clearly, all of her hard work and unwavering commitment to acting are paying off. She's barely out of college and is already gaining media attention for work that spans television, theater and film. With her talent and dedication, Ella Beatty will become a household name in no time.