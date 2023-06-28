'America's Got Talent': Howie Mandel Booed By Audience (And Simon) After Critique of Country Duo

Auditions are still underway on season 18 of America's Got Talent, and a country duo called Trailer Flowers recently made Howie Mandel an outlier among the judges. The duo — made up of 27-year-old Brooke and 25-year-old Jack — met the judges dressed in all-denim outfits and cowboy hats. They explained that it's their dream to chase a music career and "shake our booties." With high energy, the two then segued into their own rendition of Luke Bryan's "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)."

The version started off slow as the two sang the first few lines of the verse. They then launched into the chorus, offering precise harmony as they sang the 2011 hit.

However, they didn't make it too far into the song before Simon Cowell signaled them to stop. Using his special soundboard due to losing his voice, the judge asked them to perform another song. Looking somewhat nervous, the girls decided to "change it up" and do an original. The song was presumedly co-written by Jack. She told the crowd, "This is my dream as a songwriter: to sing my song I've written in front of a thousand people."

The mood instantly changed when they began their second song. The duo's Brooke began singing an earnest tune while Jack played acoustic guitar. What came next was a vulnerable story about enduring struggles in one's life, but clinging to faith as the "daughter of a King." The two singers looked genuinely emotional as they sang the tune, and their solid voices and tight harmonies shone throughout the performance.

The audience and most of the judges seemed to enjoy the performance, but Howie Mandel was not so pleased. He was booed by the crowd as he tried to explain that their performance simply wasn't for him. Cowell even got in on the booing, as Mandel exclaimed, "I thought you lost your voice!" Using the pre-recorded statements from his soundboard, Cowell then told Mandel to "Shut up." In the end, Mandel gave the duo a "no" vote.

Luckily for Trailer Flowers, the other judges loved them. Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Cowell sent the duo through to the next round of the competition.