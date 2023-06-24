Luke Bryan's Fishing Lure 'Bites Back' in Hilarious Hospital Commercial

Luke and Caroline Bryan have quite the chauffeur for a trip to the emergency room.

Luke Bryan's the butt of the joke in a hilarious, new commercial for Franklin, Tenn.-based hospital Williamson Medical Center and its emergency room.

Bryan's in the back seat of a car with a fishing lure stuck on the left side of his neck. His spouse Caroline is in the shotgun seat and isn't amused by the singer's predicament.

"Really? You just had to get one last cast in before lunch," Caroline said.

"They were biting!," Bryan responded, with Caroline countering "Well, the Lord bit you back."

Then there's a twist: NASCAR driver-turned-sportscaster and Nashville-area car lot owner Darrell Waltrip is behind the wheel. And the trio's in a custom race car that's ideal for "boogity boogity boogitying" directly to Williamson Medical Center's newly-expanded ER.

The Instagram video's caption jokes that the hospital provides "exceptional care that gets you back on track" "when the lure bites back or the last lap takes a wrong turn."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Williamson Health (@williamson_hlth)

Per the Tennessean, Luke and Caroline Bryan led a $50 million capital campaign to raise funds for the hospital expansion. Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group was the campaign's first corporate sponsor.

"When I built my dealership here, they said, 'Hey, you're on the wrong side of the interstate,'" Waltrip said (as reported by the Tennessean). "And then they built a hospital, and it took off from there. I'm proud of what they've done with this hospital, where it's going, their vision."

Caroline credits proximity to Williamson Medical Center as a factor in the family purchasing a home in Franklin, Tenn.

As for the fishing lure joke, something comparable happened to Bryan in real life. In March 2021, he shared a gruesome video of a three-pronged lure that got caught in one of his hands.

"Well, this is going to leave a mark, pretty sure that's in my bone," the singer said while sharing a close-up of his injury.