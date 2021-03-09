'American Idol': Cameron McGhar Earns Ticket to Hollywood After Loretta Lynn Cover

American Idol contestant Cameron McGhar, a 16 year old cheerleader from Clanton, Ala., landed a golden ticket to Hollywood, but not without a heaping helping of constructive criticism from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

"Roll Tide," a battle cry for University of Alabama football fans, got tossed around as she charmed the current trio of American Idol judges with her infectious personality.

McGhar's Sunday night (March 7) audition began with her take on Little Big Town's "Girl Crush." It showcased her big voice, yet as Bryan observed, her words weren't "flowing out and natural."

After McGhar boldly asked for a second shot, Perry offered the contestant a minute to better represent her stage presence and vocal talents.

The Alabama teen went the throwback country music route with her encore, belting out Loretta Lynn's "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)."

Despite McGhar's strong second showing, Richie still voted no.

"You have a very infectious personality, and you just, if you can tell, we're pulling for you here, right," Richie said. "In my heart of hearts, I don't think you're quite ready. I'd rather for you to come back here and give it a real 'Roll Tide!' It's going to be a no from me this trip around just because I know there's more we can get from you."

Perry kept hope alive while still playing the "Roll Tide" card (a potential joke at the expense of Bryan, a University of Georgia fan).

"Listen, I am not going to 'Roll Tide' with you," Perry said, "but I am going to roll the dice with you. It's a yes from me."

McGhar will join Alex Miller, EmiSunshine and other country-influenced Idol hopefuls as the ABC series heads to Hollywood.

Other recent auditions of note came from New York native Laila Mach, who took Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" in a different direction, plus Caleb Kennedy (with original song "Nowhere") and Alyssa Wray ("I'm Changing" from Dreamgirls).

