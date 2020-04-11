Little Big Town's "Girl Crush" is a misleading song title, which is just part of the reason the gorgeous, stirring song has captivated listeners since its release in 2015. So what's really going on with "Girl Crush?"

Well, here ya go, we're going to help you out.

First the facts. "Girl Crush" is one of the most popular country songs in recent years. It was released as Little Big Town's second single off their studio album Pain Killer. It was one of 2015's most popular songs on country radio. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, spending 13 weeks in the top position of the country chart. It racked up millions of plays on Spotify. The song won Song of the Year and Single of the Year at the 2015 CMA Awards, and its music video, a top-notch piece by director Matthew Welch, was nominated. It also picked up Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 2016 Grammy Awards. It has also spawned covers from Miranda Lambert to YouTube stars Julia Sheer and Karla Davis to Harry Styles, who covered the song at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

What's the Song About?

Written by Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey, and writer Liz Rose, "Girl Crush" is a beautiful song. It's catchy. It's haunting. It's sparse and direct. But "Girl Crush" is a song about crushing jealousy. It is about the ache of desire. It is, ultimately, about fantasizing.

When Karen Fairchild sings, "I want to taste her lips/Because they taste like you" and her "long blonde hair," it is essential to realize that this desire stems from an obsession, not sexuality. The singer is fantasizing about being the other woman so she can be with the man.

In this way, the title "Girl Crush" is a little misleading. So are some of the band's comments about the song, which are meant, no doubt, to stir the rumor mill. For example, Fairchild's quotation in Rolling Stone: "There are not many women on the radio and not many ballads with that kind of lyrical content."

Lyrically, the song is great. Musically, the song is great. But to claim it has controversial content is to stir the rumor mill.

Gay country songs

If you're looking for LGBT country songs, start with Kacey Musgraves' "Follow Your Arrow," which encourages the listener to be happy with who they are and do what makes them happy. ("Kiss lots of boys, or kiss lots of girls if that's something you're into," Musgraves sings.)

Next, let's look at Steve Grand's self-financed "All-American Boy," which has been both praised and criticized (notably by Slate for presenting a reductionist take on the achievements of LGBT progress).

Rascal Flatt's 2009 song "Love Who You Love" has been seen by many as being pro-gay.

Ok, so it's not like there is a bevy of pro-gay songs in American country music. But it's making progress. Consider that in 2014 both singers Ty Herndon and Billy Gillman both came out as gay. Meanwhile, Brandy Clark is a huge force in the country songwriting world.

Looking further back, Chely Wright was one of the first country singers to come out as gay in 2010. Before her, k.d. Lang came out in 1992. If you don't know k.d. Lang, she released a string of incredible country albums in the late 80s before turning to pop. She won just about every award imaginable in the '80s, including a string of four consecutive years as the Canadian Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year and a Grammy for Best Female Vocal Performance.

Girl Crush Lyrics:

So, country culture is slowly (slowly) welcoming and championing their LGBT brothers and sisters.

I got a girl crush, hate to admit it but

I got a heart rush, ain't slowin' down

I got it real bad, want everything she has

That smile and the midnight laugh she's givin' you now

I wanna taste her lips, yeah, 'cause they taste like you

I wanna drown myself in a bottle of her perfume

I want her long blonde hair, I want her magic touch

Yeah, 'cause maybe then you'd want me just as much

I got a girl crush, I got a girl crush

I don't get no sleep, I don't get no peace

Thinkin' about her under your bed sheets

The way that she's whisperin', the way that she's pullin' you in

Lord knows I've tried, I can't get her off my mind

I wanna taste her lips, yeah, 'cause they taste like you

I wanna drown myself in a bottle of her perfume

I want her long blonde hair, I want her magic touch

Yeah, 'cause maybe then you'd want me just as much

I got a girl crush

I got a girl crush, hate to admit it but

I got a heart rush, it ain't slowin' down

Now Watch: 5 Country Stars Who Are Openly Gay