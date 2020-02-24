Drink Wine in a Vintage Camper at This California Vineyard

The Alta Colina Vineyard & Winery has been owned and operated by the Tillman family for three generations. The dreamy vineyard in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles, California grows organic wines on its 130-acre property. One of the best parts about this vineyard is its unique Trailer Pond.

Alta Colina partnered with Tinker Tin Trailer Company to offer a truly unique getaway destination. The Trailer Pond has five vintage trailers to choose from that are all situated along a stunning pond on the vineyard's property. Each trailer sleeps 1-2 so you can take a romantic couples trip or a getaway with a full group of friends.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8g_e12ljTi/

There's a reason the vineyard's unique accommodations won Sunset Magazine's 'Best of the West' Travel award. Wake up in the morning to incredible views of the vineyard as you watch the sunrise over the pond, a cup of coffee in hand. You're welcome to explore the grounds, go hiking in the area, unwind on the dock overlooking the water, and of course, enjoy the delicious Syrahs and Rhone varietal wines offered by Alta Colina.

"This one-of-a-kind partnership with Tinker Tin allows us to share, in a wholly unique way, the backbone of Alta Colina's foundation: our secluded, award-winning estate vineyard," says Maggie Tillman, Alta Colina co-owner told Wine Industry Advisor in 2017.

Each trailer comes with an icebox with block ice, fresh linens, a coffee maker with local organic coffee, a full-size bed and a small kitchen area. While there is no bathroom inside the actual trailers, there is a two-stall, fully plumbed bathroom on-site with an outdoor shower. If that's roughing it too much for you, there is an indoor bathroom with a standing shower just a short drive up the hill from the pond.

For $30 per person, you and your friends can go on a "behind the cellar door" wine tasting, in which you can see the process that winemaker Bob Tillman and his family have utilized to make their handcrafted wines. Tillman and his daughter Maggie have done an incredible job making a unique experience for all of their guests at the vineyard.

Who needs a tasting room when you can try your wine overlooking the California wine country? The vineyard also offers its incredible Summit Vineyard Tasting which puts you at the top of a hill for your tasting. Enjoy a petite Sirah or Rhône blend Paso Robles wine as you take in the views.

If you become a fan of Alta Colina's great wines after your visit then consider joining their wine club online.

