Alan Jackson to Perform 'Small Town Drive-In' Concerts in Alabama

Alan Jackson's got a couple of June Jams planned in Alabama.

The Country Music Hall of Famer's Pepsi-sponsored Small-Town Drive-In concert series brings him to the open-field site of the Rock the South festival, located in Cullman, Alabama, on June 5. The following day, Jackson's show rolls on to the grounds of Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope, Alabama.

Cullman is located in between Birmingham and Huntsville, while Fairhope's part of the Mobile Bay's eastern shoreline.

Per a press release, the concerts "will reach an audience of approximately 2,000 parked vehicles. Both events will be staged in accordance with and while promoting CDC and Alabama state health guidelines regarding social distancing and other practices. Concertgoers will be required to stay with their vehicles...and concessions will be provided only via phone orders with delivery to vehicles."

General admission price is $99.99 and covers up to two people, with additional passenger tickets costing $39.99 each. A limited amount of VIP parking with a better view of the stage costs $199.99.

A portion of all proceeds from both shows aids food relief efforts, which have been impacted heavily by the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The Cory Farley Band, regulars at Jackson's AJ's Good Time Bar in downtown Nashville, will provide opening support both nights.

Pre-sale tickets for both shows go live on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 a.m. CST at AlanJacksonDriveIn.com.

Jackson's pair of shows continues a trend of larger scale concerts planned with coronavirus precautions in mind. For instance, the Texas Rangers new ball park will host a series of eight concerts next month, featuring the likes of the Eli Young Band and Whiskey Myers. Per Rolling Stone Country, the first four shows in Texas sold out in minutes, with four added shows selling out in a few hours.