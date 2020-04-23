Each week the Wide Open Country staff rounds up our favorite newly released country and Americana songs. Here are five new songs we can't stop listening to this week:

"God Made a Woman," Lauren Mascitti

Although she got sent home way too early, Lauren Mascitti might be the breakout star from the current season of American Idol. For proof of what Idol viewers are missing, seek out the title track of recent album God Made a Woman. It introduces listeners to Mascitti's Christian faith and devotion to classic country sounds while giving those of us with fond memories of a loving grandmother reason to reminisce (or cry, if we're being honest) about simpler times.

--Bobby Moore

"Wild World," Kip Moore

Kip Moore can just about do it all, from electrifying huge crowds with the same fervor as a Jason Aldean to waxing poetically as if he's got a few dozen Bluebird Cafe patrons in the palm of his hand. "Wild World," a dose of worldly wisdom that's like Bruce Springsteen paired with a modern Nashville backbeat, indicates that Moore will live up to both expectations once society opens back up and the album Wild World, his first since 2017's Slowheart, hits shelves and streaming services.

--Bobby Moore

"Patsy Kind of Night," Graycie York

Loretta Lynn isn't the only one in 2020 who's literally singing the praises of Patsy Cline. Rockwall, Texas native Graycie York wrote and recorded "Patsy Kind of Night," a vivid telling of how the emotions captured in Cline's classic hits "make me feel when I can't anymore." It's a moving tribute to the healing power of a well-written country song, as shared through York's well-written country song.

--Bobby Moore

"Red Bird Morning," S.G. Goodman

As evidenced by the gritty, haunting "The Way I Talk," western Kentucky-raised singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman debunks rural stereotypes on her forthcoming album Old Time Feeling, produced by Jim James of My Morning Jacket. Goodman's latest release, the stunning, ethereal "Red Bird Morning," was inspired by her experience volunteering at the Standing Rock protest against the oil pipeline in Dakota. Old Time Feeling is out on July 17.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

"Next Ride Around the Sun," John Baumann

Over the past five years, John Baumann has become one of the most respected singer-songwriters in the Texas scene. He's also scored cuts by artists such as Kenny Chesney, who recorded Baumann's "Gulf Moon" for his 2018 album Songs for the Saints. On "Next Ride Around the Sun," Baumann, who's a member of the Lone Star State supergroup The Panhandlers (with Josh Abbott, William Clark Green and Cleto Cordero), explores the importance of treasuring each day -- the good and bad -- and not taking a single moment for granted. Baumann will release his new album Country Shade on June 5.

-- Bobbie Jean Sawyer

