Kenny Chesney Shares New Song 'Here and Now'

Kenny Chesney previewed his still-unnamed 2020 album release for Warner Bros. Nashville last Friday (Nov. 21) with a new single titled "Here and Now."

The song, written by Chesney, Craig Wiseman, David Lee Murphy and David Garcia during a stay in Malibu, brings the chill vibes expected by the No Shoes Nation, but that doesn't mean it's pop escapism. It's more about appreciating your spot in life than daydreaming about the beach, as established when Chesney sings"You and me, ain't it good to be alive/Ain't no better place, ain't no better time than here and now."

It's the first new Chesney song since the late 2019 release of the steamy Ed Sheeran co-write "Tip of My Tongue."

The song debuted just two days after Chesney received the Country Radio Broadcasters' Humanitarian of the Year Award during the 2020 Country Radio Seminar.

"I am embarrassed and uncomfortable, but God has given me the gift of communicating with people through music," Chesney said during his acceptance speech. "That's given me a unique platform to help, especially with the Virgin Islands, with Songs for the Saints, which was written in the moment and came from the heart."

Read More: Kenny Chesney Expands Chillaxification 2020 Tour

The new song precedes Chesney's Chillaxification Tour, which begins April 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"Here and Now" Lyrics

Seen the skyline in New York City

Fireflies in Tennessee

Sipped a little shine from a paper sack that'll

Knock the horns off a Cadillac

I must've sat on a dozen islands

Watched the sun sink into the sea

Been there, done that, got the t-shirt and hat

But my favorite place to be is

Here and now

Nowhere else in this world enough

You and me, ain't it good to be alive?

Ain't no better place, ain't no better time than

Here and now

Everybody's waitin', but they're waiting for what?

Better get to livin', 'cause all we've got is

Here and now

Think I fell in love for the first time

With a girl from Mexico

Thought I found a true love in Malibu but

That water was a little too cold

Yeah, I left a few tears in the rear view

One or two that were hard to forget

Why you think we call the present the present?

'Cause there ain't no better gift than

Here and now

Nowhere else in this world enough

You and me, ain't it good to be alive?

Ain't no better place, ain't no better time than

Here and now

Everybody's waitin', but they're waiting for what?

Better get to livin', 'cause all we've got is

Here and now

A lotta people dreaming 'bout one-day-some-days

Waiting just around the bend (Waiting just around the bend)

I used to be one wonderin' when they'd come

But now I'm livin' in (But now I'm livin' in)

Here and now

Yeah, I'm livin' in the

Here and now

Nowhere else in this world enough

You and me, ain't it good to be alive?

Ain't no better place, ain't no better time than

Here and now

Everybody's waitin', but they're waiting for what?

Better get to livin', 'cause all we've got is

Here and now

Now Watch: 5 Reasons to Love Kenny Chesney

