Kenny Chesney Shares New Song 'Here and Now'

Kenny Chesney previewed his still-unnamed 2020 album release for Warner Bros. Nashville last Friday (Nov. 21) with a new single titled "Here and Now."
The song, written by Chesney, Craig Wiseman, David Lee Murphy and David Garcia during a stay in Malibu, brings the chill vibes expected by the No Shoes Nation, but that doesn't mean it's pop escapism. It's more about appreciating your spot in life than daydreaming about the beach, as established when Chesney sings"You and me, ain't it good to be alive/Ain't no better place, ain't no better time than here and now."
It's the first new Chesney song since the late 2019 release of the steamy Ed Sheeran co-write "Tip of My Tongue."
The song debuted just two days after Chesney received the Country Radio Broadcasters' Humanitarian of the Year Award during the 2020 Country Radio Seminar.
"I am embarrassed and uncomfortable, but God has given me the gift of communicating with people through music," Chesney said during his acceptance speech. "That's given me a unique platform to help, especially with the Virgin Islands, with Songs for the Saints, which was written in the moment and came from the heart."
The new song precedes Chesney's Chillaxification Tour, which begins April 18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
"Here and Now" Lyrics
Seen the skyline in New York City
Fireflies in Tennessee
Sipped a little shine from a paper sack that'll
Knock the horns off a Cadillac
I must've sat on a dozen islands
Watched the sun sink into the sea
Been there, done that, got the t-shirt and hat
But my favorite place to be is
Here and now
Nowhere else in this world enough
You and me, ain't it good to be alive?
Ain't no better place, ain't no better time than
Here and now
Everybody's waitin', but they're waiting for what?
Better get to livin', 'cause all we've got is
Here and now
Think I fell in love for the first time
With a girl from Mexico
Thought I found a true love in Malibu but
That water was a little too cold
Yeah, I left a few tears in the rear view
One or two that were hard to forget
Why you think we call the present the present?
'Cause there ain't no better gift than
Here and now
Nowhere else in this world enough
You and me, ain't it good to be alive?
Ain't no better place, ain't no better time than
Here and now
Everybody's waitin', but they're waiting for what?
Better get to livin', 'cause all we've got is
Here and now
A lotta people dreaming 'bout one-day-some-days
Waiting just around the bend (Waiting just around the bend)
I used to be one wonderin' when they'd come
But now I'm livin' in (But now I'm livin' in)
Here and now
Yeah, I'm livin' in the
Here and now
Nowhere else in this world enough
You and me, ain't it good to be alive?
Ain't no better place, ain't no better time than
Here and now
Everybody's waitin', but they're waiting for what?
Better get to livin', 'cause all we've got is
Here and now