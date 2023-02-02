Music's Biggest Night is almost here. The 2023 Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Beyoncé leads this year's pack of artists with nine nominations, and the show has booked some outstanding nominee performances from the likes of Harry Styles and country superstar Luke Combs.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammys, including how to watch for free (with or without a TV provider), who's up for the biggest awards of the night, and the updated lineup of musical performances.

Who's Hosting?

Former Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah will return to host the Grammy Awards ceremony for the third year in a row, which means a guaranteed good time.

Who's Performing?

The Recording Academy went all-out on this year's crop of musical guests, with performances from current nominees Luke Combs, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Sam Smith, Bad Bunny and Kim Petras. Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming days.

How to Watch the Grammys

The ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 5. If you're watching on TV, you can tune in on the CBS Network. No cable? No problem! Stream the show live and on-demand with the following services:

Paramount+ Premium ($9.99/month) offers a 1-week free trial

YouTube TV Base Plan ($54.99/month) offers a 2-week free trial

FuboTV ($74.99/month) offers a 1-week free trial

Hulu + Live TV ($69.99/month)

Red carpet pre-shows will air live on all major networks beginning around 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT, with E's red carpet coverage beginning even earlier, at 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT.

Who's Nominated?

The General Field includes the four main awards presented during the live telecast: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. Standout nominees from all four categories include Beyoncé, Adele, ABBA, Lizzo, Doja Cat, and Harry Styles.

This year's lineup of country music nominees is packed with big names, with nods for Willie Nelson, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, and more. (Here are our predictions for which country artists will take home the gold.)

No word yet on which country categories will be included in the main telecast, but if you're itching to root for your favorite country crooner in real time, be sure to tune in to the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony live on live.GRAMMY.com and on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT.

Best Country Album

Growin' Up (Luke Combs)

Palomino (Miranda Lambert)

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville (Ashley McBryde)

Humble Quest (Maren Morris)

A Beautiful Time (Willie Nelson)

Best Country Song

"Circles Around This Town" (Maren Morris)

"Doin' This" (Luke Combs)

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" (Taylor Swift)

"If I Was A Cowboy" (Miranda Lambert)

"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die" (Willie Nelson)

"'Til You Can't" (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Solo Performance

"Heartfirst" (Kelsea Ballerini)

"Something In The Orange" (Zach Bryan)

"In His Arms" (Miranda Lambert)

"Circles Around This Town" (Maren Morris)

"Live Forever" (Willie Nelson)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"Wishful Drinking" (Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt)

"Midnight Rider's Prayer" (Brothers Osborne)

"Outrunnin' Your Memory" (Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert)

"Does He Love You - Revisited" (Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" (Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde)

"Going Where The Lonely Go" (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

View the complete list of nominees across all genres here.

The Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT on CBS.