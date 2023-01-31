Luke Combs and his wife Nicole have released a stylish new winter clothing collection on their official merchandise website. Simply dubbed Luke Combs x Nicole Winter Collection, the line features plenty of cozy items that will both keep you warm and represent Combs and his music.

The country music couple partnered with outerwear brand Columbia for a handful of the items, including beanies that come in copper and dark green, and a pom beanie in cream in copper. Each hat features Combs' logo on the front. The collection also features a fleece Columbia jacket and vest for women. For extra warmth, fans can purchase the Luke Combs Workman's Jacket. Another comfortable item is the black "Doin' This" long sleeve, which features lyrics to Combs' song "Doin' This" on the sleeves and a creative mountain design on the back.

The collection also features forest green "Growin' Up" sweatpants and a matching "Growin' Up" crewneck with a similar mountain-themed logo and lyrics from "Doin' This." Little Luke Combs fans can also get in on the action with the youth crewneck, youth and toddler tees and baby onesie. The line also expands beyond clothing with the "Growin' Up" fleece blanket, the "Doin' This" coffee mug and the "Kinda Love We Make" candle.

Nicole Combs and the Shop Luke Combs Instagram account have shared videos and photos from the cozy new line. The photos feature the couple and others modeling the items outdoors.

"The Luke Combs x Nicole Winter Collection is now LIVE on our brand new webstore! We are so excited to bring you a new, updated experience on Shop Luke Combs," one of the posts reads. "We will be rolling out more merch in the coming weeks, so follow @shoplukecombs for all the up-to-date releases, news, and announcements!"

In addition to releasing his new clothing line, Combs is undoubtedly busy prepping for the release of his fourth studio album, Gettin' Old, on March 24. The new project will include 18 brand new tracks, including recently released song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old." The album follows his 2022 project, Growin' Up.