Defending CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs stunned fans on Wednesday night (Jan. 4) with news about a new album. A graphic posted on Instagram shared six impactful words: "New Album 18 Songs March 24." The surprise followed this Dec. 30 Tweet from Combs: "Working on a new album... What song(s) do y'all want on there?"

The unnamed project will be Combs' fourth for River House/Columbia Nashville and his second in less than a year. It was preceded by This One's For You (2017), What You See is What You Get (2019) and Growin' Up (2022). The first two broke Combs' career, with last year's release reflecting on both that climb and the singer-songwriter's perspective shift as a first-time father. Combs and his wife Nicole welcomed their first child, a son named Tex Lawrence Combs, on June 19, 2022. Growin' Up will be in the running at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5 for Best Country Album. He's also been nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance (Miranda Lambert duet "Outrunnin' Your Memory") and Best Country Song ("Doin' This").

Every Combs album so far has topped Billboard's Hot Country Albums chart and cracked the Top 5 of the all-genre Billboard 200. In addition, his first 14 singles reached No. 1.

The yet-to-be-unveiled track list of the new album is ripe for speculation, as Combs has teased quite a few still-unreleased songs over time, such as "Five-Leaf Clover," "Joe," "We Still Drink Beer" and "Tattoo on a Sunburn."

One day after the new album drops, Combs will begin a 2023 World Tour. It's a 35-date trek that covers 16 countries across three continents. Openers on select dates will include Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Riley Green. Each stop offers Combs a chance to enjoy an unreal ride of success that shows no signs of slowing down.

"Going out and loving what [I do] is the answer," he told the Tennesseean. "Whether that's for ten people, 10,000 people, or 100,000 people, it doesn't matter. Just going out there and having fun is the goal."

