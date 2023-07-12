Actor Kevin Costner, producer/writer Taylor Sheridan, and actors Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham of 'Yellowstone' speak onstage during the Paramount Network portion of the 2018 Winter TCA on January 15, 2018 in Pasadena, California
Awards

2023 Emmy Awards: 'Yellowstone' Snubbed For Best Drama Series

When will the Duttons get the recognition they deserve?

By |

Another year of Emmy nominations has officially been released, and it's another year where anything involving Yellowstone is noticeably absent. Popular series Succession and The Last of Us lead the ballot, as does comedy favorite Ted Lasso, but what about the most-watched series on television?

Hollywood awards shows continually snubbing Paramount Network's popular Western series has long been a point of contention with fans. Across its five seasons, the series, which is quite literally the most watched show on cable, has racked in very few nominations and even fewer wins. The 2021 Emmys threw Yellowstone a nod for Outstanding Production Design, and Kelly Reilly and the series as a whole have been nominated at the Critics Choice Awards as well as the MTV Movie Awards. Kevin Costner landed an unexpected Golden Globe earlier this year for his portrayal of John Dutton, but that's about it. 

The Emmy Awards have yet to nominate the cast for Best Drama Series, and it's hard to believe they ever will once the series finally concludes with the second half of Season 5. Series co-creator Taylor Sheridan (who probably doesn't really care about any of this) has speculated that Hollywood thinks that his groundbreaking series is a "red state show," which he argues is most likely coming from people who have never even watched it.

It's worth noting that not only did Yellowstone get snubbed this year, but so did its highly praised prequel series, 1923. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren both gave captivating performances as John Dutton's descendants and were included on many prediction lists leading up to the final ballot's release on July 12. It probably shouldn't come as a surprise though, since 1883 as a series was also snubbed, with series lead Sam Elliott earning his nomination (and win) at his peer-voted SAG Awards. The Emmys did recognize 1883 with nods for Cinematography and Music Composition, but the cast (how do you exclude Tim McGraw and Faith Hill?) was skipped over.

The 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sept. 18.

