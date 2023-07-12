Jeff Bridges Lands Best Actor Nomination at 2023 Emmy Awards for 'The Old Man'

The 2023 Emmy Award nominations are officially out, and some of Hollywood's greatest stars have been recognized for their incredible work across the competitive TV landscape. While it's no surprise HBO Max juggernauts Succession and The Last of Us lead the pack, Oscar winner Jeff Bridges landed a nod for his highly praised performance in the thriller series The Old Man.

Bridges faces fierce competition in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category opposite Succession stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, as well as Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us). The Old Man didn't land a Best Drama Series nod, another highly competitive category that we can only assume will go to Succession following its riveting final season.

The Crazy Heart star appears in The Old Man as Dan Chase, a former CIA agent living off the grid. The first series takes Chase on a thrilling ride escaping assassination attempts and apprehension from the FBI. A Season 2 is in the works but is currently on hold due to Hollywood's ongoing writer strike.

Other notable nominations this year include Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough landing a Best Actress nod for Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six (which is also nominated for Best Limited Series), Kathryn Hahn for her Hulu series Tiny Beautiful Things and Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon for George & Tammy.

Notable snubs include Yellowstone (yet again) as well as Harrison Ford for both his AppleTV+ comedy series Shrinking and Yellowstone prequel series 1923. Helen Mirren was also a fan favorite to land a nomination for 1923, but her name is noticeably absent from this year's nominations as well.

The 75th Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on Sept. 18.