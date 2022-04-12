Carrie Underwood took home two CMT Music Awards on Monday night (April 11), upping her total career wins to 25 (the most by any artist). Underwood shared Video of the Year (her record-extending 10th time winning the evening's top prize) and Collaborative Video of the Year with "If I Didn't Love You" duet partner Jason Aldean.

Musical entertainment ranged from a stunning performance at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium by Jimmie Allen plus Little Big Town and Monica ("Pray") to off-site memories created by the reunited Judds ("Love Can Build a Bridge").

CBS and Paramount+ aired the awards show, which is for the genre's only entirely fan-voted prizes, live from Nashville on Mon., April 11 (8:00-11:00 p.m. live EST/delayed PST).

Who Won?

Video of the Year

Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson - "Never Say Never"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"-- WINNER

Kane Brown - "One Mississippi"

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - "half of my hometown"

Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

Female Video of the Year



Brandi Carlile - "Right On Time"

Gabby Barrett - "Footprints On The Moon"

Kacey Musgraves - "justified"

Maren Morris - "Circles Around This Town"

Mickey Guyton - "Remember Her Name"

Miranda Lambert - "If I Was A Cowboy"-- WINNER

Tenille Arts - "Back Then, Right Now"

Male Video of the Year



Eric Church - "Heart On Fire"

Kane Brown - "One Mississippi"

Luke Bryan - "Waves"

Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

Thomas Rhett - "Country Again"

Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like"

Cody Johnson - "'Til You Can't"-- WINNER

Group/ Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne - "I'm Not For Everyone"

Dan + Shay - "Steal My Love"

Maddie & Tae - "Woman You Got"-- WINNER

Old Dominion - "I Was On a Boat That Day"

Parmalee - "Take My Name"

Zac Brown Band - "Same Boat"

Breakthrough Video of the Year



BRELAND - "Cross Country"

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion - "I Can't"

Elvie Shane - "My Boy"

Parker McCollum - "To Be Loved By You"-- WINNER

Priscilla Block - "Just About Over You"

Tenille Arts - "Back Then, Right Now"

Collaborative Video of the Year



Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - "Never Wanted To Be That Girl"

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking 'Bout You"

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line - "Lil Bit"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"-- WINNER

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley - "Freedom Was A Highway"

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney - "half of my hometown"

CMT Performance of the Year



Brothers Osborne - "Muskrat Greene/Dead Man's Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)"

George Strait - "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)"-- WINNER

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton - "Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

Kane Brown - "Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)"

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY - "I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND - "Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)"

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND - "Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends)"

CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year

Brittney Spencer - "Sober & Skinny" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

Carly Pearce - "Dear Miss Loretta" (from CMT :60 Songs)

Cody Johnson - "Dear Rodeo" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)-- WINNER

Jon Pardi - "On The Other Hand / Forever and Ever, Amen" (in honor of 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime Randy Travis)

Josh Turner LIVE (from CMT KickBack)

Lainey Wilson - "Things A Man Oughta Know" (from the CMT Studio)

Who Hosted?

Kane Brown stepped in as co-host of the 2022 CMT Awards after Kelsea Ballerini tested positive for COVID-19. Ballerini still co-hosted the show, along with Brown and actor Anthony Mackie. She appeared remotely during the broadcast.

"Fortunately, she is asymptomatic and remains excited to co-host the show (remotely)," a rep for CMT explained (quote via Variety). "Kelsea's good friend Kane Brown -- who co-hosted with her last year -- has graciously agreed to step in alongside Anthony Mackie. The three of them have lots of surprises up their sleeves and fans can look forward to an epic show."

Mackie is best known for playing Captain America's pal Sam Wilson (The Falcon) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films as well as his recent Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This will be Ballerini's second consecutive year hosting the CMT Music Awards and Mackie's first time. Last year he presented the Video of the Year award to Carrie Underwood and John Legend for "Hallelujah."

"We couldn't pass up the opportunity to pair one of the biggest names in country music with one of the world's most electrifying superheroes to host our biggest CMT Music Awards ever," shared Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram, Executive Producers, CMT Music Awards, said in March. "Kelsea and Anthony are each wildly successful in their own right and combined, bring mega star power that transcends the worlds of music, film and pop culture with a supersized fan base. We know this dynamic duo is the perfect pairing to bring our show to the next level as we reach our largest global audience ever Live on CBS."

"I had the pleasure of presenting at last year's CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville," Mackie said. "I can't wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year's awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini."

CMT plans to air CMT Music Awards Extended Cut with an added 30 minutes of new performances and extra bonus content on Fri., April 15 (8:00-11:30 PM EST).

