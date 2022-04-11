Mother-daughter duo The Judds announced on Monday (April 11) a 10-date string of arena gigs billed as The Final Tour.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd will be joined at select appearances by special guest Martina McBride. The tour begins Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. and culminates with an Oct. 28 farewell concert at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 15 via the duo's website.

"The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I'm chomping at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again," Naomi Judd shared in a press release. "The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter... the best singer of any genre, Wynonna. She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, 'Heck yeah! I'm too old to grow up now!'"

"What I'm looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans," Wynonna added. "Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all. This tour is a celebration for them."

The news dropped the same day The Judds will perform on an awards show broadcast for the first time in over two decades. A rendition of "Love Can Build a Bridge," introduced by Kacey Musgraves, will air during the CMT Music Awards. The segment was filmed in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame, where the family singing group will be enshrined in May.

The Kentucky-formed act's original Farewell Tour took place in 1991. Its final date, held Dec. 4 at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., was filmed for TV special The Judds: Their Final Concert. On Oct. 17, 1990, Naomi announced her forthcoming retirement at age 44 due to a Hepatitis C diagnosis.

Naomi and Wynonna hit the road twice since then: the Power to Change Tour in 2000 and the Last Encore Tour in 2010. In addition, the duo reunited in 2015 for Girls Night Out, a nine-show Las Vegas residency.

The Judds' The Final Tour Dates

Sept. 30 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. (Van Andel Arena)

Oct. 1 -- Toledo, Ohio (Huntington Center)

Oct. 7 -- Sioux Falls, SD (Denny Sanford Premier Center)

Oct. 8 -- Green Bay, Wisc. (Resch Center)

Oct. 14 -- Duluth, Ga. (Gas South Arena)

Oct. 15 -- Huntsville, Ala. (Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center)

Oct. 21 -- Durant, Okla. (Choctaw Grand Theater)

Oct. 22 -- Ft. Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)

Oct. 27 Biloxi, Miss. (Mississippi Coast Coliseum)

Oct. 28 Nashville, Tenn. (Bridgestone Arena)

