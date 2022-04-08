Carrie Underwood Goes Viral On TikTok With Former 'American Idol' Contestant

Carrie Underwood keeps blessing us with TikTok content we can't get enough of, and this is living proof of it! Former American Idol contestant, Jax, has been going viral on TikTok for a while now, sharing some of her original songs. This year she released her latest single, "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," which hilariously name drops Carrie Underwood, referencing her fan-favorite hit, "Before He Cheats."

After blowing up on the app, Underwood heard the song and decided to invite Jax to see her at the Reflection Residency at Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas. Not only was the singer able to see Underwood live, but the duo also participated in a TikTok video!

The two are pictured dancing to Jax's viral song.

"I MET CARRIE UNDERWOOD AFTER I PUT HER NAME IN MY SONG AND I CAN'T BREATHE @Carrie Underwood," Jax captioned the video.

"I love 2 guys from Connecticut / with 2 closets full of skeletons / and I couldn't be a therapist for them / and I loved a kid from Hollywood / and he cheated on me cause he could / and I went full Carrie Underwood on him," Jax sings before Underwood joins her holding a baseball bat in hand. The video continues with Jax freaking out, shocked that Underwood is beside her, as the country star dances along.

Underwood commented on the fun video, saying, "So awesome to see you! I can't get this song out of my head now! '' and also shared it on her own personal page. Excited about the

"Am I alive. Am I alive right now? thank you for being so down to earth and giving us the performance of a lifetime queen!" Jax responded.

The singer-songwriter released the fun tune in January 2022 and has amassed over 8.4 million followers on TikTok under the username Jaxwritessongs.

Underwood's Las Vegas Residency is scheduled to continue with shows from May 11 to May 21.

