Dierks Bentley, Elle King to Host 2022 CMA Fest TV Special

Dierks Bentley and Elle King will host CMA Fest, a three-hour primetime concert special, on Aug. 3 on ABC. The special will be filmed during Nashville's CMA Fest, a four-day event that runs from June 9 through June 12. This marks Bentley and King's CMA Fest hosting debut.

"I'm thrilled we get to partner with Dierks and Elle as our hosts this year," Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, says. "They have such passion for the fans. I know the chemistry and camaraderie they bring to the stage will be felt by the millions of TV viewers around the globe."

Bentley and King recently teamed up for the duet "Worth a Shot," their first collaboration since their 2016 hit "Different For Girls."

"We are excited to once again collaborate with our longtime partners at CMA for this summer's must-see music event, 'CMA Fest,'" Rob Mills, Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, says. "With Dierks Bentley and Elle King hosting the evening, music fans everywhere can be sure to expect an unforgettable night featuring the biggest names in Country Music."

Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Alan Jackson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band and more are set to take the stage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest.

Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Callista Clark, Easton Corbin, Jessie James Decker, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, ERNEST, Morgan Evans, Tyler Farr, Larry Fleet, HARDY, Home Free, Ryan Hurd and Lainey Wilson are also set to perform during the event.

See a full list of performers here.

