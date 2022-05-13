The Top Ongoing Country Tours of 2022

Many of country music's top stars will spend the bulk of 2022 traveling between the world's arenas, stadiums, ballparks, amphitheaters, concert halls and dive bars to play festival dates and headlining tour stops.

As of May 13, Reba McEntire, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and Kacey Musgraves are among the stars to complete tours that began or continued into 2022.

Note that supporting acts typically vary per tour stop, so check artists' or venues' websites for full lineups.

Keep an eye on this space throughout the year for news about new or expanded tours.

The Top Country Concert Tours of 2022

Eric Church's Gather Again Tour

Dates: Sept. 17, 2021 - May 20, 2022

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None

Additional Details: Church closes his ongoing tour on May 20 at New York City's historic Madison Square Garden.

Jessie James Decker's The Woman I've Become Tour

Dates: April 14 - June 4

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Adam Doleac

Additional Details: Decker's tour ends in Denver, the city where her husband, NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, spent a portion of his career.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town's Bandwagon Tour

Dates: May 6 - June 11

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: The Cadillac Three

Additional Details: On May 7, Lambert and Little Big Town's traveling show passed through Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas.

Brooks & Dunn's Reboot Tour

Dates: May 5 - June 25

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Jon Pardi, Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Tyler Booth, Morgan Wade, Dillon Carmichael, King Calaway, Jackson Dean and Tyler Braden

Additional Details: Brooks & Dunn's tour passes through Alabama (Huntsville's Probst Arena) on Fri., May 13. The following night, Brooks & Dunn and opening acts Hayes and Wade headline Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville.

LeAnn Rimes' The Story... So Far Tour

Dates: May 13 - July 24

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: TBA

Additional Details: Rimes' 25th-anniversary party ends on July 24 in San Francisco.

Luke Combs' 2021-2022 Tour

Dates: Nov. 16, 2021 - July 30, 2022

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade

Additional Details: Combs caps off a tour of North America, the U.K., and Ireland with an appearance at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Tim McGraw's 2022 Tour

Dates: Feb. 19 - July 31

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis

Additional Details: McGraw's tour ends with a string of four festival dates in June, starting with Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minn.

The Chicks Summer Tour

Dates: June 14 - Aug. 13

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis

Additional Details: Per People, "the trio will work with the non-profit REVERB on this tour to promote sustainability and raise awareness for environmental issues."

Kenny Chesney's Here and Now Tour

Dates: April 23 - Aug. 27

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce

Additional Details: Chesney ends his summer tour of football stadiums with Aug. 26-27 dates at Gillette Stadium: the Foxborough, Mass. home of the New England Patriots.

Vince Gill's Solo Tour

Dates: July 7 - Aug. 28

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Wendy Moten

Additional Details: This tour will be Gill's first with his band since 2019.

Darius Rucker's 2022 Summer Tour Dates

Dates: June 6 - Sept. 10

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Tyler Booth, Elvie Shane, Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes, Larry Fleet and Jameson Rogers

Additional Details: The annual Darius & Friends fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital takes place June 6 at Nashville, Tenn.'s Ryman Auditorium.

Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour Summer Leg

Dates: May 27 - Sept. 11

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning

Additional Details: Bentley will perform in Wyoming on July 23 as part of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Garth Brooks' Stadium Tour

Dates: Oct. 18, 2018 - Sept. 17, 2022

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None

Additional Details: As of May 13, the final five dates on Brooks' ambitious stadium tour take place at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Dates: June 24 - Sept. 23

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Noteworthy tour guests range from Charley Crockett to ZZ Top

Additional Details: For an example of a stacked Outlaw Music Festival lineup, check out July 29 at the Blossom Music Center near Cleveland, Ohio. Nelson and his Family will be joined by ZZ Top, Gov't Mule and Larkin Poe.

Lee Brice's Label Me Proud Tour

Dates: June 2 - Sept. 24

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Michael Ray, Jackson Dean, Tyler Farr and Tim Montana

Additional Details: Brice wraps up his summer tour on Sept. 24 in Sugar Land, Texas.

Jon Pardi's Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour

Dates: July 14 - Oct. 1

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Hailey Whitters and Lainey Wilson

Additional Details: Pardi's fourth mainstream studio album should arrive in the fall.

Alan Jackson's Last Call Tour

Dates: June 24 - Oct. 8

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None

Additional Details: Per a press release, the three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year "will thrill audiences -- visiting cities and areas he hasn't in several years for the last time -- as fans relive hits like 'Chattahoochee' and 'It's Five O'Clock Somewhere' night-after-night."

Brad Paisley's World Tour

Dates: May 27 - Oct. 8

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Tracy Lawrence, Tenille Townes, Morgan Evans, Scotty McCreery and Caylee Hammack

Additional Details: The final five dates of Paisley's world tour take place in Australia and New Zealand.

Maddie & Tae's CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static

Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 15

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Abbey Cone and Sacha

Additional Details: This tour was originally scheduled for earlier in the year and postponed after Taylor Kerr was hospitalized while pregnant with her daughter, Leighton Grace.

Shenandoah's 35th Anniversary Tour

Dates: Feb. 11 - Oct. 15

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None

Additional Details: Shenandoah's victory lap stops on Sat., June 4 at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Texas.

Thomas Rhett's Bring the Bar to You Tour

Dates: June 17 - Oct. 15

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Parker McCollum and Conner Smith

Additional Details: The tour's title references a song from Rhett's Where We Started album.

Brothers Osborne's We're Not For Everyone Tour

Dates: July 29, 2021 - Oct. 25, 2022

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: TBA

Additional Details: Brothers Osborne open for Eric Church on May 28 for his One Hell of a Night in Milwaukee gig at American Family Field: the home of MLB's Milwaukee Brewers.

Luke Bryan's Raised Up Right Tour

Dates: June 9 - Oct. 28

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Mitchell Tenpenny, Riley Green and DJ Rock

Additional Details: Bryan headlines a two-night stand on July 28-29 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (Gilford, NH).

Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show Tour

Dates: April 20 - Oct. 28

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Margo Price, Madeline Edwards, Sheryl Crow, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Mavis Staples, The Highwomen, Marty Stuart, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Additional Details: A July appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. with George Strait precedes Stapleton's summer and fall of star-studded concert bills.

Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour

Dates: July 15 - Oct. 29

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver

Additional Details: The tour takes its name from a song off Aldean's Georgia album.

Lady A's Request Line Tour

Dates: Aug. 13 - Oct. 29

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: TBA

Additional Details: The band's setlist for each night will be dictated by fans via the Lady A Request Line: 615-882-1975.

Keith Urban's Speed of Now World Tour

Dates: June 17 - Nov. 5

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Ingrid Andress

Additional Details: Urban's North American tour follows April and May dates in Europe.

Walker Hayes' Glad You're Here Tour

Dates: Sept. 29 - Nov. 12

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Parmalee

Additional Details: The Grammy-nominated singer of "Fancy Like's" first headlining tour kicks off on Sept. 29 in Johnstown, Pa.

Sam Hunt Tour Dates

Dates: June 24 - Nov. 19

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Brett Kissel, Roman Alexander, Sean Stemaly, Lily Rose and Ryan Hurd

Additional Details: Hunt's tour plans include a two-night stand in Alaska (July 15-16 in Anchorage).

Chris Janson and Travis Tritt's Can't Miss Tour

Dates: Oct. 7 - Nov. 19

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: The War Hippies

Additional Details: This superstar package tour ends in Atlanta, near Tritt's West Georgia home.

Zac Brown Band's Out in the Middle Tour

Dates: April 22 - Nov. 19

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Robert Randolph and the Family Band (plus special guest ZBB member Caroline Jones)

Additional Details: Gigs at baseball stadiums this summer include a July 9 stop at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

Maren Morris' Humble Quest Tour

Dates: June 9 - Dec. 2

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Brent Cobb, Lone Bellow, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby and Brittney Spencer

Additional Details: Morris' album tour stops at such iconic venues as Radio City Music Hall in New York City and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado (Oct. 19).

Kane Brown's Blessed and Free and Drunk or Dreaming Tours

Dates: Oct. 1, 2021 - June 4, 2022 (Blessed and Free) and Sept. 17, 2022 - Jan. 31, 2023 (Drunk or Dreaming)

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Walker Hayes and RaeLynn for May and June gigs / Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road and Jessie James Decker for the Drunk or Dreaming tour

Additional Details: May 7 at Finley Stadium marked Brown's first headlining stadium gig in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tenn.

Miranda Lambert's Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency

Dates: Sept. 23, 2022 - April 9, 2023

Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None

Additional Details: Lambert will play 24 residency shows at Zappos Theater between Sept. 2022 and April 2023.

