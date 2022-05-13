 
Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton are among the country stars hitting the road in 2022.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Capital Concerts, Jason Koerner/Getty Images for ABA and Jason Kempin/Getty Images
The Top Ongoing Country Tours of 2022

Many of country music's top stars will spend the bulk of 2022 traveling between the world's arenas, stadiums, ballparks, amphitheaters, concert halls and dive bars to play festival dates and headlining tour stops.

As of May 13, Reba McEntire, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and Kacey Musgraves are among the stars to complete tours that began or continued into 2022.

Note that supporting acts typically vary per tour stop, so check artists' or venues' websites for full lineups.

Keep an eye on this space throughout the year for news about new or expanded tours.

The Top Country Concert Tours of 2022

Eric Church's Gather Again Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Eric Church performs on stage during ATLive 2021 concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ATLive

Dates: Sept. 17, 2021 - May 20, 2022
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None
Additional Details: Church closes his ongoing tour on May 20 at New York City's historic Madison Square Garden.

Jessie James Decker's The Woman I've Become Tour

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 28: Jessie James Decker performs at the Ryman Auditorium on April 28, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dates: April 14 - June 4
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Adam Doleac
Additional Details: Decker's tour ends in Denver, the city where her husband, NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, spent a portion of his career.

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town's Bandwagon Tour

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 10: (L-R) Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild, and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform onstage during day three of KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Rick Kern/WireImage

Dates: May 6 - June 11
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: The Cadillac Three
Additional Details: On May 7, Lambert and Little Big Town's traveling show passed through Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas.

Brooks & Dunn's Reboot Tour

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dates: May 5 - June 25
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Jon Pardi, Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Tyler Booth, Morgan Wade, Dillon Carmichael, King Calaway, Jackson Dean and Tyler Braden
Additional Details: Brooks & Dunn's tour passes through Alabama (Huntsville's Probst Arena) on Fri., May 13. The following night, Brooks & Dunn and opening acts Hayes and Wade headline Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville.

LeAnn Rimes' The Story... So Far Tour

US singer LeAnn Rimes performs onstage during the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala honoring US rock band Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on January 24, 2020.

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Dates: May 13 - July 24
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: TBA
Additional Details: Rimes' 25th-anniversary party ends on July 24 in San Francisco.

Luke Combs' 2021-2022 Tour

American Country Music Singer-Songwriter Luke Combs performs onstage during day 3 at the 2022 Tortuga Music Festival on April 10, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Dates: Nov. 16, 2021 - July 30, 2022
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade
Additional Details: Combs caps off a tour of North America, the U.K., and Ireland with an appearance at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Tim McGraw's 2022 Tour

Tim McGraw is seen performing onstage during day 3 of the 2021 Tortuga Music Festival on November 14, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Dates: Feb. 19 - July 31
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis
Additional Details: McGraw's tour ends with a string of four festival dates in June, starting with Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minn.

The Chicks Summer Tour

Dixie Chicks perform at the "C2C Country to Country Festival" at the O2 Arena.

rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images

Dates: June 14 - Aug. 13
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Patty Griffin and Jenny Lewis
Additional Details: Per People, "the trio will work with the non-profit REVERB on this tour to promote sustainability and raise awareness for environmental issues."

Kenny Chesney's Here and Now Tour

Foxborough MA 8/24/18 Kenny Chesney in concert at Gillette Stadium.

Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

Dates: April 23 - Aug. 27
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce
Additional Details: Chesney ends his summer tour of football stadiums with Aug. 26-27 dates at Gillette Stadium: the Foxborough, Mass. home of the New England Patriots.

Vince Gill's Solo Tour

GAINESVILLE, GA - JUNE 10: Vince Gill performs at The Atlanta Botanical Gardens on June 10, 2017 in Gainesville, Georgia.

Chris McKay/Getty Images

Dates: July 7 - Aug. 28
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Wendy Moten
Additional Details: This tour will be Gill's first with his band since 2019.

Darius Rucker's 2022 Summer Tour Dates

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 17: Darius Rucker (L) performs during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Dates: June 6 - Sept. 10
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Tyler Booth, Elvie Shane, Lindsay Ell, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes, Larry Fleet and Jameson Rogers
Additional Details: The annual Darius & Friends fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital takes place June 6 at Nashville, Tenn.'s Ryman Auditorium.

Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour Summer Leg

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 07: Dierks Bentley performs during the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival at Moody Center on May 07, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Mindy Small/Getty Images

Dates: May 27 - Sept. 11
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Ashley McBryde and Travis Denning
Additional Details: Bentley will perform in Wyoming on July 23 as part of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Garth Brooks' Stadium Tour

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 23: Garth Brooks performs at State Farm Stadium on March 23, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.

John Medina/Getty Images

Dates: Oct. 18, 2018 - Sept. 17, 2022
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None
Additional Details: As of May 13, the final five dates on Brooks' ambitious stadium tour take place at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour

LUCK, TX - MARCH 17: Willie Nelson performs in concert during Luck Reunion on March 17, 2022 in Luck, Texas.

Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink

Dates: June 24 - Sept. 23
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Noteworthy tour guests range from Charley Crockett to ZZ Top
Additional Details: For an example of a stacked Outlaw Music Festival lineup, check out July 29 at the Blossom Music Center near Cleveland, Ohio. Nelson and his Family will be joined by ZZ Top, Gov't Mule and Larkin Poe.

Lee Brice's Label Me Proud Tour

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Singer Lee Brice performs onstage during day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Dates: June 2 - Sept. 24
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Michael Ray, Jackson Dean, Tyler Farr and Tim Montana
Additional Details: Brice wraps up his summer tour on Sept. 24 in Sugar Land, Texas.

Jon Pardi's Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 14: Jon Pardi is seen performing onstage during day 3 of the 2021 Tortuga Music Festival on November 14, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Dates: July 14 - Oct. 1
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Hailey Whitters and Lainey Wilson
Additional Details: Pardi's fourth mainstream studio album should arrive in the fall.

Alan Jackson's Last Call Tour

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 08: Alan Jackson performs on stage at Bridgestone Arena on October 08, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Dates: June 24 - Oct. 8
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None
Additional Details: Per a press release, the three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year "will thrill audiences -- visiting cities and areas he hasn't in several years for the last time -- as fans relive hits like 'Chattahoochee' and 'It's Five O'Clock Somewhere' night-after-night."

Brad Paisley's World Tour

DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 11: Brad Paisley performs at KC Live 2021 Event at The Rustic on November 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dates: May 27 - Oct. 8
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Tracy Lawrence, Tenille Townes, Morgan Evans, Scotty McCreery and Caylee Hammack
Additional Details: The final five dates of Paisley's world tour take place in Australia and New Zealand.

Maddie & Tae's CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 30: Maddie & Tae performs at the daytime stage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival at Frank Irwin Center on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Dates: Sept. 15 - Oct. 15
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Abbey Cone and Sacha
Additional Details: This tour was originally scheduled for earlier in the year and postponed after Taylor Kerr was hospitalized while pregnant with her daughter, Leighton Grace.

Shenandoah's 35th Anniversary Tour

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Singer Marty Raybon of the band Shenandoah performs onstage during day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2022 in Indio, California.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Dates: Feb. 11 - Oct. 15
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None
Additional Details: Shenandoah's victory lap stops on Sat., June 4 at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth, Texas.

Thomas Rhett's Bring the Bar to You Tour

Indio, CA - April 28: Friday night headliner Thomas Rhett performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of the three-day Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Fields, Indio Thursday, April 28, 2022. Its the first time the country music festival has held since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dates: June 17 - Oct. 15
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Parker McCollum and Conner Smith
Additional Details: The tour's title references a song from Rhett's Where We Started album.

Brothers Osborne's We're Not For Everyone Tour

Indio, CA - April 30: John Osborne, left, and and T.J. Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, perform on the Mane Stage on day two of the three-day Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Fields, Indio, CA on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dates: July 29, 2021 - Oct. 25, 2022
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: TBA
Additional Details: Brothers Osborne open for Eric Church on May 28 for his One Hell of a Night in Milwaukee gig at American Family Field: the home of MLB's Milwaukee Brewers.

Luke Bryan's Raised Up Right Tour

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 10: Chris Stapleton (L) and Morgane Stapleton perform at All for the Hall: Under the Influence Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on February 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.

John Shearer/Getty Images for Luke Bryan: Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre

Dates: June 9 - Oct. 28
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Mitchell Tenpenny, Riley Green and DJ Rock
Additional Details: Bryan headlines a two-night stand on July 28-29 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (Gilford, NH).

Chris Stapleton's All American Road Show Tour

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 10: Chris Stapleton (L) and Morgane Stapleton perform at All for the Hall: Under the Influence Benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum at Bridgestone Arena on February 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Dates: April 20 - Oct. 28
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Margo Price, Madeline Edwards, Sheryl Crow, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Mavis Staples, The Highwomen, Marty Stuart, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Additional Details: A July appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. with George Strait precedes Stapleton's summer and fall of star-studded concert bills.

Jason Aldean's Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 21: Jason Aldean performs in concert during his "Back In The Saddle" tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on August 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Dates: July 15 - Oct. 29
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver
Additional Details: The tour takes its name from a song off Aldean's Georgia album.

Lady A's Request Line Tour

WANTAGH, NEW YORK - JULY 30: (L-R) Musicians Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady A perform onstage during "What a Song Can Do" tour at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 30, 2021 in Wantagh, New York.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Dates: Aug. 13 - Oct. 29
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: TBA
Additional Details: The band's setlist for each night will be dictated by fans via the Lady A Request Line: 615-882-1975.

Keith Urban's Speed of Now World Tour

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Keith Urban performs at Eventim Apollo on May 06, 2022 in London, England.

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Dates: June 17 - Nov. 5
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Ingrid Andress
Additional Details: Urban's North American tour follows April and May dates in Europe.

Walker Hayes' Glad You're Here Tour

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 29: Walker Hayes performs at the Ryman Auditorium on April 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dates: Sept. 29 - Nov. 12
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Parmalee
Additional Details: The Grammy-nominated singer of "Fancy Like's" first headlining tour kicks off on Sept. 29 in Johnstown, Pa.

Sam Hunt Tour Dates

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Sam Hunt performs during the ACM Party For A Cause at Ascend Amphitheater on August 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Dates: June 24 - Nov. 19
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Brett Kissel, Roman Alexander, Sean Stemaly, Lily Rose and Ryan Hurd
Additional Details: Hunt's tour plans include a two-night stand in Alaska (July 15-16 in Anchorage).

Chris Janson and Travis Tritt's Can't Miss Tour

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - JANUARY 28: Travis Tritt performs at The Alabama Theatre on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama.

David A. Smith/Getty Images

Dates: Oct. 7 - Nov. 19
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: The War Hippies
Additional Details: This superstar package tour ends in Atlanta, near Tritt's West Georgia home.

Zac Brown Band's Out in the Middle Tour

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 08: Coy Boyles (L) and Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band perform during the 2022 New Orleans & Jazz festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 08, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Dates: April 22 - Nov. 19
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Robert Randolph and the Family Band (plus special guest ZBB member Caroline Jones)
Additional Details: Gigs at baseball stadiums this summer include a July 9 stop at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

Maren Morris' Humble Quest Tour

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 07: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Maren Morris performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One at the new state-of-the-art venue Moody Center on May 7, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Gary Miller/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Dates: June 9 - Dec. 2
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Brent Cobb, Lone Bellow, Ruston Kelly, Joy Oladokun, Natalie Hemby and Brittney Spencer
Additional Details: Morris' album tour stops at such iconic venues as Radio City Music Hall in New York City and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado (Oct. 19).

Kane Brown's Blessed and Free and Drunk or Dreaming Tours

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Kane Brown performs during his Blessed & Free tour at Chase Center on January 30, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Dates: Oct. 1, 2021 - June 4, 2022 (Blessed and Free) and Sept. 17, 2022 - Jan. 31, 2023 (Drunk or Dreaming)
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: Walker Hayes and RaeLynn for May and June gigs / Chris Lane, Blanco Brown, Restless Road and Jessie James Decker for the Drunk or Dreaming tour
Additional Details: May 7 at Finley Stadium marked Brown's first headlining stadium gig in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tenn.

Miranda Lambert's Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 26: Miranda Lambert performs during the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, Tampa Bay Lightning v Nashville Predators at Nissan Stadium on February 26, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Dates: Sept. 23, 2022 - April 9, 2023
Supporting Acts on Select Dates: None
Additional Details: Lambert will play 24 residency shows at Zappos Theater between Sept. 2022 and April 2023.

