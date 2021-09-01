Country Stars’ Favorite College Football Teams

As a new season gears up, fans across the nation can't wait to watch their favorite college football teams hit the field. Such an American institution appeals to a long list of country singers. Many of them, as you might expect, reside in either one of the Midwest's high school football hotbeds or in the Deep South, where the national championship trophy almost always resides.

These stars of varying fame might be loading up their RVs for tailgating if touring didn't get priority, as each of them is a vocal supporter of a major college football program.

Lee Brice - Clemson

Brice and his family are glued to the college football playoff pretty much every year.

Garth Brooks - Oklahoma State

Brooks adds collegiate athlete legitimacy to the list. He's a former scholarship member of his school of choice's track and field team. The javelin thrower turned arena-packing megastar remains a die-hard Cowboy.

Kenny Chesney - Tennessee

Chesney could easily be knocked for pandering to local fan bases wherever he goes with his wardrobe choices, but by all indications, he's a longtime Volunteers fan.

Jason Isbell - Alabama

One of Americana's biggest stars pulls for the greatest traditional power of them all.

Toby Keith - Oklahoma

Known sports fanatic and proud son of Oklahoma Toby Keith loudly and proudly supports his Sooners, which must make for some good-natured teasing with the scores of Longhorns involved in country music.

Tim McGraw - LSU

McGraw ranks high on the list of famous Bengal Tiger supporters, joining the likes of the Robertsons of Duck Dynasty fame and all-time SEC basketball great Shaquille O'Neal. Straying from football a bit, McGraw narrates ESPN's SEC Storied special Shaq & Dale.

Brad Paisley - West Virginia

Morgantown, arguably the most country setting of all the great Southern college towns, feels like home for this country crooner. He's played quite a few shows on campus and might qualify as an honorary member of the Mountaineer Marching Band.

Darius Rucker - South Carolina

Hootie and the Blowfish famously formed during Rucker's time at the University of South Carolina. Now a country singer, Rucker doesn't hesitate to rock team gear whenever he hits the stage.

Corey Smith - Georgia

Few country singers are more synonymous with their college football team of choice than Smith. His small town storytelling centers on Athens and his nearby hometown of Jefferson, Ga. A hearty, if only implied, "Go Dawgs!" flavor local happenings whenever Smith's characters darken the doors of their local watering hole. Actually, it's not just implied here.

