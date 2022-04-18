2022 CMA Fest: Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Alan Jackson + More Set to Perform

After a two year hiatus, the Country Music Association has announced that the CMA Fest will return to Music City this summer. The four-day Nashville music festival will run from June 9 through June 12.

"We've been waiting two years to host Country Music fans from coast to coast and every corner of the world," CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said. "Now we're two months out and the excitement is palpable! We can hardly wait to bring the Country community back together in June."

Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Alan Jackson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band and more will take the stage at Nissan Stadium.

Performing on the Chevy Riverfront Stage are Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Callista Clark, Easton Corbin, Jessie James Decker, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, ERNEST, Morgan Evans, Tyler Farr, Larry Fleet, HARDY, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LANCO, Chris Lane, Jon Langston, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Scotty McCreery, Niko Moon, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Jameson Rodgers, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Drake White and Lainey Wilson.

Four day passes and single-night tickets are available at cmafest.com.

Additional lineups for perfomances at Ascend Ampitheater and Fan Fair X events at Music City Center will be announced in the coming weeks.

See the current lineup below.

Nissan Stadium Lineup

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Gabby Barrett

Dierks Bentley

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Russell Dickerson

Alan Jackson

Lady A

Parker McCollum

Carly Pearce

Thomas Rhett

Darius Rucker

Cole Swindell

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Lainey Wilson,

Zac Brown Band

Chevy Riverfront Stage

Lauren Alaina

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Danielle Bradbery

BRELAND

Blanco Brown

Callista Clark

Easton Corbin

Jessie James Decker

Travis Denning

Lindsay Ell

ERNEST

Morgan Evans

Tyler Farr

Larry Fleet

HARDY

Home Free

Ryan Hurd

LANCO

Chris Lane

Jon Langston

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Kameron Marlowe

Scotty McCreery

Niko Moon

Parmalee

Michael Ray

Tyler Rich

Jameson Rodgers

Dylan Scott

Elvie Shane

Matt Stell

Mitchell Tenpenny

Tenille Townes

Drake White

Lainey Wilson

Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park Lineup

Rodney Atkins feat. Rod + Rose

Chris Bandi

Chayce Beckham

Shy Carter

Ashley Cooke

Adam Doleac

Sara Evans

Carter Faith

Filmore

Ryan Griffin

Caylee Hammack

Laine Hardy

High Valley

Willie Jones

Kidd G

Love and Theft

Chase Matthew

Kylie Morgan

David Nail

Jerrod Niemann

Drew Parker

MacKenzie Porter

The Red Clay Strays

The Reklaws

Runaway June

Sister Hazel

Caitlyn Smith

Conner Smith

Brittney Spencer

Thompson Square

Hailey Whitters

Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park Lineup

Cooper Alan

Kassi Ashton

Frankie Ballard

Laci Kaye Booth

Tyler Booth

Country Comeback Tour

Ashland Craft

Dalton Dover

Hannah Ellis

Josh Gracin

Andy Griggs

Ty Herndon

Tiera Kennedy

King Calaway

Chrissy Metz

Jamie O'Neal

Meghan Patrick

Frank Ray

Restless Road

Reyna Roberts

Lily Rose

SEAFORTH

Nate Smith

Alana Springsteen

Uncle Kracker

Chuck Wicks

Mark Wills

Rita Wilson

Darryl Worley

Chase Wright

Michelle Wright

Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza Lineup

After Midtown

Roman Alexander

Abby Anderson

Avery Anna

BEXAR

Tyler Braden

Allie Colleen

Spencer Crandall

Jackson Dean

Madeline Edwards

Ian Flanigan

Jordan Fletcher

Ray Fulcher

Aaron Goodvin

Alex Hall

Noah Hicks

Jake Hoot

Andrew Jannakos

Caroline Jones

Kat & Alex

Erin Kinsey

Trea Landon

Triston Marez

Dylan Marlowe

Walker Montgomery

John Morgan

Catie Offerman

Robyn Ottolini

Teddy Robb

Jordan Rowe

RVSHVD

Sean Stemaly

Tebey

Temecula Road

Tigirlily

Lauren Weintraub

