2022 CMA Fest: Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Alan Jackson + More Set to Perform

After a two year hiatus, the Country Music Association has announced that the CMA Fest will return to Music City this summer. The four-day Nashville music festival will run from June 9 through June 12.
"We've been waiting two years to host Country Music fans from coast to coast and every corner of the world," CMA Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern said. "Now we're two months out and the excitement is palpable! We can hardly wait to bring the Country community back together in June."
Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Alan Jackson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band and more will take the stage at Nissan Stadium.
Performing on the Chevy Riverfront Stage are Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, Danielle Bradbery, BRELAND, Blanco Brown, Callista Clark, Easton Corbin, Jessie James Decker, Travis Denning, Lindsay Ell, ERNEST, Morgan Evans, Tyler Farr, Larry Fleet, HARDY, Home Free, Ryan Hurd, LANCO, Chris Lane, Jon Langston, LOCASH, Maddie & Tae, Kameron Marlowe, Scotty McCreery, Niko Moon, Parmalee, Michael Ray, Tyler Rich, Jameson Rodgers, Dylan Scott, Elvie Shane, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Tenille Townes, Drake White and Lainey Wilson.
Four day passes and single-night tickets are available at cmafest.com.
Additional lineups for perfomances at Ascend Ampitheater and Fan Fair X events at Music City Center will be announced in the coming weeks.
See the current lineup below.
Nissan Stadium Lineup
Jason Aldean
Kelsea Ballerini
Gabby Barrett
Dierks Bentley
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Russell Dickerson
Alan Jackson
Lady A
Parker McCollum
Carly Pearce
Thomas Rhett
Darius Rucker
Cole Swindell
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Lainey Wilson,
Zac Brown Band
Chevy Riverfront Stage
Lauren Alaina
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Danielle Bradbery
BRELAND
Blanco Brown
Callista Clark
Easton Corbin
Jessie James Decker
Travis Denning
Lindsay Ell
ERNEST
Morgan Evans
Tyler Farr
Larry Fleet
HARDY
Home Free
Ryan Hurd
LANCO
Chris Lane
Jon Langston
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Kameron Marlowe
Scotty McCreery
Niko Moon
Parmalee
Michael Ray
Tyler Rich
Jameson Rodgers
Dylan Scott
Elvie Shane
Matt Stell
Mitchell Tenpenny
Tenille Townes
Drake White
Lainey Wilson
Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park Lineup
Rodney Atkins feat. Rod + Rose
Chris Bandi
Chayce Beckham
Shy Carter
Ashley Cooke
Adam Doleac
Sara Evans
Carter Faith
Filmore
Ryan Griffin
Caylee Hammack
Laine Hardy
High Valley
Willie Jones
Kidd G
Love and Theft
Chase Matthew
Kylie Morgan
David Nail
Jerrod Niemann
Drew Parker
MacKenzie Porter
The Red Clay Strays
The Reklaws
Runaway June
Sister Hazel
Caitlyn Smith
Conner Smith
Brittney Spencer
Thompson Square
Hailey Whitters
Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park Lineup
Cooper Alan
Kassi Ashton
Frankie Ballard
Laci Kaye Booth
Tyler Booth
Country Comeback Tour
Ashland Craft
Dalton Dover
Hannah Ellis
Josh Gracin
Andy Griggs
Ty Herndon
Tiera Kennedy
King Calaway
Chrissy Metz
Jamie O'Neal
Meghan Patrick
Frank Ray
Restless Road
Reyna Roberts
Lily Rose
SEAFORTH
Nate Smith
Alana Springsteen
Uncle Kracker
Chuck Wicks
Mark Wills
Rita Wilson
Darryl Worley
Chase Wright
Michelle Wright
Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza Lineup
After Midtown
Roman Alexander
Abby Anderson
Avery Anna
BEXAR
Tyler Braden
Allie Colleen
Spencer Crandall
Jackson Dean
Madeline Edwards
Ian Flanigan
Jordan Fletcher
Ray Fulcher
Aaron Goodvin
Alex Hall
Noah Hicks
Jake Hoot
Andrew Jannakos
Caroline Jones
Kat & Alex
Erin Kinsey
Trea Landon
Triston Marez
Dylan Marlowe
Walker Montgomery
John Morgan
Catie Offerman
Robyn Ottolini
Teddy Robb
Jordan Rowe
RVSHVD
Sean Stemaly
Tebey
Temecula Road
Tigirlily
Lauren Weintraub
