The '1923' Mid-Season Trailer Finds the Dutton Family Ready for War

In 1923, it's hard to keep a good man down, and it's going to take considerably more than a gunfight to eliminate Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton. The midseason trailer teasing the next set of episodes' official arrival in February is nothing short of excitement and spectacle for the popular drama. If you saw the last few installments, you're likely wondering what could top what's already gone on. Well, as the new footage demonstrates, a lot.

The relatively short (but sweet) trailer gives us a look at what's to come when the series returns. Without spoiling too much, it looks like Cara (Helen Mirren) is working to hunker down and make plans for the future, as Jacob hasn't succumbed to his injuries after all. Meanwhile, Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) is headed home for a fight all his own, while Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and his followers have their own war to fight, with deeds gone unfinished that they plan to rectify.

The prequel 1923 tells the origin story of the Dutton family, following an earlier generation of the family led by Jacob (Ford) and Cara (Mirren). It paints a bleak portrait of the early 20th century, a difficult time for many. There's enough to worry about as it is with Prohibition, droughts and pandemics going around.

The series is currently on its midseason break, and it will return on Feb. 5. Until then, now's a good time to get up to speed on everything that's happened thus far -- or start watching from the beginning. It's just as big of a story as the one it sprang from, and if you're a devoted Yellowstone fan, you know how things are constantly shifting and changing in modern-day Montana.

Be on the lookout for the return of 1923, because it looks like it's all going to escalate out of control soon enough.

