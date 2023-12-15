15 Classic Christmas Books That Kids Will Love

Christmas books for kids stick around longer than other kids' books. Oftentimes reading one to a child becomes a holiday tradition as warm and special as decorating the tree or opening presents. Even as adults we still have the classic Christmas books that we've held onto since childhood. Sometimes that classic is resting on the bookshelf in your living room at this very moment. You'll pick it up and read it to your kids every December, and they'll brighten at the colorful pictures and wholesome tales that leap from the well-worn pages as much as you once did. Sometimes that classic is sitting at the bottom of a box in your parents' attic, waiting to be uncovered. And sometimes that classic exists in memory only, tucked away in the same corner of the mind that houses the kind first-grade teacher who read it to you so long ago.

If you're looking to start a new reading tradition for a child this holiday season, then we've rounded up this list of classic Christmas books that they are sure to love. Read on for gifts that will be cherished for years to come as they are passed on from generation to generation.