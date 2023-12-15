15 Classic Christmas Books That Kids Will Love

Christmas books for kids stick around longer than other kids' books. Oftentimes reading one to a child becomes a holiday tradition as warm and special as decorating the tree or opening presents. Even as adults we still have the classic Christmas books that we've held onto since childhood. Sometimes that classic is resting on the bookshelf in your living room at this very moment. You'll pick it up and read it to your kids every December, and they'll brighten at the colorful pictures and wholesome tales that leap from the well-worn pages as much as you once did. Sometimes that classic is sitting at the bottom of a box in your parents' attic, waiting to be uncovered. And sometimes that classic exists in memory only, tucked away in the same corner of the mind that houses the kind first-grade teacher who read it to you so long ago.
If you're looking to start a new reading tradition for a child this holiday season, then we've rounded up this list of classic Christmas books that they are sure to love. Read on for gifts that will be cherished for years to come as they are passed on from generation to generation.
'The Polar Express' by Chris Van Allsburg
Embark on a magical train journey to the North Pole with a young boy who doubts the existence of Santa Claus. On Christmas Eve, the Polar Express arrives at his door, inviting him to a wondrous adventure. The tale unfolds as he encounters elves, a hot chocolate-sipping conductor, and, ultimately, Santa Claus. This enchanting story beautifully captures the spirit of belief, friendship, and the magic of Christmas.
'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' by Dr. Seuss
Meet the Grinch, a green, grouchy creature with a heart "two sizes too small." He despises the joyous festivities in Whoville and decides to steal Christmas. The story follows his attempt to swipe presents, decorations, and even the roast beast. However, a tiny Who named Cindy Lou Who sees beyond the Grinch's grumpiness, leading to a heartwarming revelation about the true meaning of Christmas.
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' by Charles M. Schulz
Join the Peanuts gang, led by the lovable Charlie Brown, as they navigate the holiday season. Charlie, feeling the commercialism of Christmas, takes on the challenge of directing the school Christmas play. Amid mishaps and a sad little Christmas tree, the gang discovers the simple joys of togetherness and the genuine spirit of the season. Schulz's timeless tale emphasizes the importance of embracing the true meaning of Christmas.
'The Nutcracker' by E.T.A. Hoffmann
Venture into the magical world of Clara as her beloved Nutcracker comes to life on Christmas Eve. This classic tale unfolds with a Nutcracker Prince battling the sinister Mouse King and transporting Clara to the Land of Sweets. Accompanied by the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy, they dance through a wondrous realm of fantasy. Hoffmann's enduring story, often adapted for the stage, captures the imagination with its dreamlike Christmas adventure.
'The Snowman' by Raymond Briggs
Experience a wordless narrative of a young boy's extraordinary Christmas Eve when the snowman he builds magically comes to life. Together, they embark on a nocturnal adventure, soaring over wintry landscapes and visiting the North Pole. The story beautifully conveys the joy of friendship and the fleeting, magical moments that make Christmas special. Raymond Briggs' enchanting illustrations tell a heartwarming tale that transcends language barriers.
'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' by Barbara Robinson
Follow the chaos that ensues when the unruly Herdman siblings, known troublemakers, join the annual Christmas pageant. As they bring their unconventional antics to the production, the community is in for a surprise. Despite initial resistance, the Herdmans unintentionally impart a profound lesson about the true meaning of Christmas. Barbara Robinson's humorous and heartwarming story explores the transformative power of embracing the holiday spirit, no matter how unexpected the source.
'Olive, the Other Reindeer' by J. Otto Seibold
Meet Olive, a spunky Jack Russell Terrier, who mishears a classic Christmas song, believing she's meant to be "all of the other reindeer." Convinced she's Santa's new recruit, Olive embarks on a hilarious adventure to the North Pole. With quirky characters and delightful illustrations by J. Otto Seibold, this heartwarming tale explores the power of determination and the unexpected ways one small dog can make a big difference in saving Christmas.
'Amelia Bedelia Wraps It Up' by Herman Parish
Join the ever-quirky housekeeper Amelia Bedelia as she tackles the holiday task of gift wrapping. Her literal interpretation of wrapping instructions leads to a series of comical misunderstandings. Herman Parish's playful narrative and Lynn Sweat's charming illustrations make this Christmas adventure with Amelia Bedelia an entertaining and laughter-inducing experience. As always, Amelia Bedelia's unique approach to language and tasks adds a touch of humor to the festive season.
'If You Take a Mouse to the Movies' by Laura Numeroff
Delight in the whimsical world of cause and effect as Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond bring back the beloved mouse from "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie." In this Christmas-themed tale, the mouse's day at the movies triggers a chain of festive events, from stringing popcorn to making snow mice. This charmingly circular story captures the spirit of holiday activities and the joy that unfolds when one event leads to another in a delightful sequence.
'Merry Christmas, Strega Nona' by Tomie dePaola
Revisit the charming village of Calabria with Strega Nona and her magical pasta pot in this festive holiday tale. Tomie dePaola weaves a heartwarming story of friendship, generosity, and the spirit of Christmas as Strega Nona and her friends come together to celebrate the season. With vibrant illustrations and a touch of Italian folklore, "Merry Christmas, Strega Nona" is a delightful addition to the Strega Nona series, capturing the magic of the holidays.
'The Snowy Day' by Ezra Jack Keats
Follow Peter on his enchanting journey through a snowy wonderland in this classic picture book by Ezra Jack Keats. Set against the backdrop of a snowy day, Peter explores the magic of fresh snow, leaving footprints and creating snow angels. Keats' timeless tale, with its evocative collage illustrations, captures the simple joys of winter and the excitement of experiencing the world transformed by a blanket of snow.
'Olivia Helps with Christmas' by Ian Falconer
Experience Christmas chaos with the spirited Olivia as she lends a hand in preparing for the holiday festivities. Ian Falconer's beloved pig protagonist brings her unique flair to decorating the tree, wrapping presents, and spreading cheer. With Olivia's trademark boldness and enthusiasm, this Christmas adventure is a delightful addition to the Olivia series, showcasing the joy and exuberance that come with the holiday season.
'The Night Before Christmas' by Charles Santore
Rediscover the classic poem "The Night Before Christmas" through the stunning illustrations of Charles Santore. The timeless tale unfolds on Christmas Eve as a family awaits St. Nicholas. Santore's intricate and magical artwork breathes new life into the familiar verses, capturing the excitement and anticipation of the holiday season. This beautifully illustrated edition of Clement C. Moore's poem is a visual feast that adds enchantment to the cherished Christmas tradition of reading aloud on Christmas Eve.
'Merry Christmas Mom and Dad' by Mercer Mayer
In Mercer Mayer's heartwarming tale, Little Critter, the endearing and mischievous character, is eager to make Christmas extra special for his parents. As he attempts to create the perfect holiday surprises, comical mishaps unfold. From choosing the ideal Christmas tree to attempting homemade gifts, Little Critter's earnest efforts embody the genuine spirit of a child's love. With Mayer's signature illustrations and relatable storytelling, "Merry Christmas Mom and Dad" captures the warmth, joy, and humor of family celebrations during the festive season.
'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' by Robert L. May
"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" by Robert L. May stands as a beloved classic, adding a touch of whimsy and resilience to the holiday narrative. This enduring tale introduces us to Rudolph, a reindeer with a luminous red nose that sets him apart from his peers. The story, with its charming rhymes and endearing characters, imparts a timeless message about embracing differences and finding strength in individuality.
