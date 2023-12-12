There's nothing quite so magical as waking up on Christmas morning. After the kids rip open their presents only to leave a mound of wrapping paper on the floor, they're sure to be hungry. You probably spent so much time shopping for last-minute gifts and spending time on Christmas activities that you forgot all about breakfast.

Luckily, we're here to help keep smiles on kids' faces (and yours) come Christmas morning. There are so many make-ahead Christmas morning breakfasts that hit every taste bud. From sweet treats to savory bakes, you'll find Christmas breakfasts that set the stage for holiday deliciousness all day long.

These Christmassy bundles of breakfast joy vary from a festive eggnog French toast bake and cinnamon bites to a burrito casserole. The best part is that they can be prepared the night before or sometimes weeks in advance when frozen.

All you'll need to do on Christmas morning is heat them up for a breakfast kids will dig into so you can sit back and relax with your favorite classic Christmas movie. With satisfied tummies, they'll have no trouble dedicating the whole day to their brand-new gifts. Start getting into the holiday spirit early with 20 of the best make-ahead Christmas morning breakfasts so tasty that your kids will pay attention.