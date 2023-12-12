There's nothing quite so magical as waking up on Christmas morning. After the kids rip open their presents only to leave a mound of wrapping paper on the floor, they're sure to be hungry. You probably spent so much time shopping for last-minute gifts and spending time on Christmas activities that you forgot all about breakfast.
Luckily, we're here to help keep smiles on kids' faces (and yours) come Christmas morning. There are so many make-ahead Christmas morning breakfasts that hit every taste bud. From sweet treats to savory bakes, you'll find Christmas breakfasts that set the stage for holiday deliciousness all day long.
These Christmassy bundles of breakfast joy vary from a festive eggnog French toast bake and cinnamon bites to a burrito casserole. The best part is that they can be prepared the night before or sometimes weeks in advance when frozen.
All you'll need to do on Christmas morning is heat them up for a breakfast kids will dig into so you can sit back and relax with your favorite classic Christmas movie. With satisfied tummies, they'll have no trouble dedicating the whole day to their brand-new gifts. Start getting into the holiday spirit early with 20 of the best make-ahead Christmas morning breakfasts so tasty that your kids will pay attention.
Eggnog French Toast Bake
Why just enjoy eggnog when it's sitting in a punch bowl on Christmas Eve? This recipe for overnight cinnamon eggnog French toast lets you use any extra eggnog you've got at home. It works best with breads that have gone dry, whether baguettes, challah, or brioche. Maple syrup, cinnamon, and spice won't keep this sweet breakfast on the table for very long!
Stuffed Breakfast Biscuits
When you're in the mood for biscuits, but don't feel like making the rest of the meal, just stuff them. The filling here has the makings of the perfect breakfast sandwich — eggs, sausage, and cheese. You'll give fast food restaurants a run for their money when you prepare these biscuits the night before Christmas.
Overnight Hashbrown Casserole
Few things say comforting breakfast as much as hash browns do. This casserole is loaded with cheesy potato goodness that kids can get excited about. Short cuts include pre-baking the bacon instead of frying and using frozen hash browns. As is the case with other make-ahead Christmas morning breakfasts, just toss this casserole into the oven.
Glazed Cranberry Orange Scones
While some scones can be dry and boring, these cranberry-orange scones are here to change your mind. They're light, buttery, and can be made the day before. The preparation takes no time at all and is full of bright orange flavor and the tart pop of cranberries. You can even freeze the scones until ready to bake and tack on a few extra minutes when baking.
Strawberry Apple Baked Oatmeal
Almost every oatmeal recipe out there lately takes advantage of an oven bake. It marries the oats beautifully with whatever flavors you choose. This recipe uses the unexpected combination of apple and strawberry to delight your senses. It can be made-ahead or just rewarmed in the oven come Christmas morning for a healthy, yet satisfying meal.
No Bake Energy Bites
Let's be honest — Christmas Day is loaded with sweets, heavy meals, and more sweets. If you're looking for a lighter, healthier alternative, these energy bites are made for you. They're the tastiest of treats that contain coconut, peanut butter, and chocolate chips. With plenty of protein, kids will be even more ready for a day filled with family fun.
Breakfast Burrito Casserole
Replace your favorite breakfast burrito with this casserole that still celebrates the best of Mexico. It uses ingredients you've got lying around, from eggs and frozen hashbrowns to a jar of salsa and scallions. Fill the bellies of everyone in your home this Christmas morning with a Mexican burrito, family style.
Sausage, Spinach, and Gouda Strata
A strata is often described as a savory bread pudding and everyone's making them lately. This version uses kid-friendly ingredients like sausage and cheese and sneaks in spinach they won't mind at all. A strata benefits when left in the refrigerator overnight, so all the flavors can soak in. One bonus is that the kitchen will smell utterly delicious once the strata hits the oven.
Peanut Butter Overnight Oats
Overnight oats don't always have to be fruit-centric. This recipe indulges with flavors of peanut butter, chocolate, and maple syrup. The process involves combining the mix and popping it into a jar to chill. You don't even need an oven to enjoy these rich peanut butter oats come Christmas morning. Grab a spoon and you're good to go.
Cheesy Ham, Bacon, and Potato Casserole
When a breakfast casserole needs to be over-the-top for Christmas, use both bacon and ham! With the help of potatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese, this bake will satisfy the deepest of savory cravings. You can also alter the recipe to suit your tastes or use whatever you've got hanging around in your fridge
Cinnamon Roll Bites
There are few treats as cherished as having cinnamon rolls for breakfast. Why not transform traditional cinnamon rolls into easy-to-prepare bites? You'll appreciate the time you save when not having to wait for the dough to rise. These tasty bites can be baked off on Christmas morning to fill the kitchen with the Christmassy scent of cinnamon.
Carrot Cake Breakfast Cookies
You can keep the fun going on Christmas morning by serving up breakfast cookies to kids. This version takes the popular flavors of carrot cake and infuses them into a delicious bite. With carrots, apples, oats, and flaxseed, they're also packed with healthy vitamins (shhhh — don't tell anyone!)
Sausage, Apple, and Sage Strata
This strata recipe is a classic among make-ahead Christmas morning breakfasts. It's a celebration of all things autumn that uses sausage, apple, and sage. A strata uses bread as a base, and this one takes advantage of store-bought English muffins. They'll come back for seconds and thirds long before it's time to enjoy Christmas dinner.
Mini Muffin Pancake Bites
Who doesn't love anything baked in a mini muffin tin? This recipe brings together classic pancakes while cutting down on preparation time. The basic batter comes together in no time and allows for creative toppings, from chocolate chips to fruit or sprinkles. They're super easy to make and even easier to eat.
Baked Blueberry Lemon French Toast
Not all baked French toast recipes need to taste the same. This one takes the terrific duo of blueberry and lemon and brings it to French toast. The recipe's flavors are surprisingly bright and mouthwatering, plus you'll appreciate using Hawaiian rolls from the grocery store. Better yet, it has a crumb topping to elevate this breakfast into something memorable.
Breakfast Enchilada Bake
We all love a good enchilada bake for weeknight dinners, but they work just as well for breakfast. Christmas morning is the perfect time to pop your pre-prepped enchilada bake into the oven to set it and forget it. It's cheesy and luxurious on its own but tastes even better with fresh toppings like avocado and tomatoes.
Overnight Egg and Sausage Strata
When you don't want anything but a classic Christmas morning breakfast, this strata recipe has it all. It celebrates the flavors of sausage, egg, and cheese and adds an unexpected twist with asparagus. Like other make-ahead Christmas morning breakfasts, you can prepare it long before Santa Claus comes down the chimney.
Gingerbread Waffles
Few other Christmas flavors are as recognizable as gingerbread. From cookies and gingerbread houses to cocktails, gingerbread makes everything taste like the holidays. Breakfast on Christmas morning deserves the magic of gingerbread just as much. This recipe for gingerbread waffles can be prepared ahead of time and finished off for the most seasonal take on breakfast.
Pecan Pie Baked Oatmeal
Why should pecan pie be forgotten about when Thanksgiving is over? Pecans, brown sugar, and cinnamon are so insanely good together in an oatmeal that you can make ahead. It can be frozen so you can enjoy leftovers the morning after Christmas and beyond. Pecan pie oatmeal is so yummy that it may become your regular go-to breakfast after the holidays are over.
Breakfast Sandwich Sliders
When you need a big Christmas breakfast bake to satisfy kids and houseguests alike, these sliders get the job done. They're made using dinner rolls and can be adjusted with ingredients from ham and bacon to spinach and cheese. The miniature sliders are easy to grab when out of the oven for a Christmas morning they won't forget.
