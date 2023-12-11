When I find myself stuck in an airport for an especially long layover, I usually eat a cinnamon roll bigger than my head and find a nice spot on the floor to nap. But this group of actors had a far more productive stay.

TikTok user kristinlitz and some friends filmed a parody of a Hallmark Christmas movie from start to finish — right there in the terminal. The results had fans cheering for more.

"We filmed a Hallmark Christmas movie during our 8-hour layover," the video opens. "This is what happens when actors are stranded in an airport for 8 hours. We've called it: Flying Home for Christmas."

Their 5-minute spoof has all the cornerstones of a classic Hallmark Christmas flick. Two very different passengers are trying to get somewhere for the holiday. A young man with a neck pillow needs to make a "very important business meeting." And a young woman needs to catch her niece's Christmas pageant. Unfortunately, the flight attendant informs them that the flight has been oversold — one of them needs to take a later flight and thereby miss their event. But who will it be? Who's thing is more important? It's up to them to decide.

The initial disdain the two main characters have for each other gives way to an undeniable chemistry. And when our cold, calculated businessman hears her sob story (niece's mom is dead; family's Christmas tree farm is failing), he decides to give her the seat. Cut to the end of the pageant — the businessman is there to greet her (and he's still wearing the neck pillow!) Better yet? He's old college pals with the widower running the failing Christmas tree farm — and now they're business partners. The farm is saved. Christmas is saved. They kiss about it.

It's incredible how spot-on the parody is. And viewers applauded the mini-production.