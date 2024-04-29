Zach Bryan Rolls Ups His Sleeves And Aids In Nebraska Tornado Cleanup And Rescue Efforts

Never let it be said that Zach Bryan didn't show up in Nebraska's time of need. The country singer volunteered his time to aid in rescue and cleanup efforts in Elkhorn, Nebraska after devastating tornados impacted the area.

The singer was in town performing Monday and Tuesday for his tour. But rather than just blow through town, play, and leave, Bryan went to work. He joined a group of volunteers sorting through the rubble after tornadoes devastated several communities. Kristi Andersen shared a photo of the singer lifting a piece of wood while standing in the ruins of a house.

She wrote, "I was a fan before but now even more so. That's country music star @zachlanebryan and my son Gavin helping with tornado cleanup. What a great human!" The singer told people nearby that he didn't want photos of his volunteer efforts. He said he wasn't some celebrity looking for some PR stunt, just a person there to help out like anyone else.

Zach Bryan Offers Prayers

In addition to his volunteer efforts, Bryan took to social media to share his thoughts and prayers for the community. He hoped they all recover from the storm.

"As an American and someone who lived in Omaha for some pretty formidable years of my life, I want to offer some honest prayers and hopes to the communities affected by the tornadoes that tore through them," he wrote. "The band and I are standing with you guys as we are playing some shows in Omaha. I am so sorry to anyone that is having to deal with picking up the pieces of their homes and their lives. Without taking credit from the thousands of people lending a hand who have roots here, we love you so much and we'll do all we can to help." Bryan's willingness to engage with everyday people is one of the reasons that his fans love him. Just take earlier this year where Bryan honored a fallen officer Jonathan Diller at one of his shows.

"I got some really bad news this morning. Someone told me there's an officer named Jonathan Diller who passed away in the line of duty, and he was from Long Island, right here," he told the crowd as an image of the officer played. "I want to say that that is heartbreaking. And um, I can't even imagine, so I'm gonna try my best to sing this and not mess it up. Just know I respect and love you guys so much, and I'm so sorry."