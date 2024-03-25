One Zach Bryan Fan Sacrificed His T-Shirt For Chance to Duet With Country Singer in Viral Moment

One Zach Bryan fan took the phrase "I would give you the shirt off my back" literally. They sacrificed their own T-shirt for the chance to wave down Bryan.

Lucas Mason went viral on TikTok, amassing more than 10 million views. The teenager dueted with Bryan on his song "Heading South" at a recent Canadian concert. However, what I find really impressive is the teen's determination to get on stage. He had to get creative to get Bryan's attention. While the country singer often invites fans on stage to play, Mason had to make himself stand out.

"Before the concert, I was hoping to get on stage with him," Mason told Fox News Digital. "I made a sign that said, "Darien Lake 2022, Lake Gardens 2023, can I play Heading South with you at Scotiabank 2024?" Mason had previously attended those two concerts for the singer. Unfortunately for the teen, security took his sign away.

Most people would have just abandoned the idea, but Mason was determined. He decided to buy a Bryan t-shirt and sacrifice his own white t-shirt he had own. Using a marker, he wrote a message on the white fabric, turning it into a makeshift flag. He wrote, "Can I play Heading South??"