One Zach Bryan Fan Sacrificed His T-Shirt For Chance to Duet With Country Singer in Viral Moment

One Zach Bryan fan took the phrase "I would give you the shirt off my back" literally. They sacrificed their own T-shirt for the chance to wave down Bryan.
Lucas Mason went viral on TikTok, amassing more than 10 million views. The teenager dueted with Bryan on his song "Heading South" at a recent Canadian concert. However, what I find really impressive is the teen's determination to get on stage. He had to get creative to get Bryan's attention. While the country singer often invites fans on stage to play, Mason had to make himself stand out.
"Before the concert, I was hoping to get on stage with him," Mason told Fox News Digital. "I made a sign that said, "Darien Lake 2022, Lake Gardens 2023, can I play Heading South with you at Scotiabank 2024?" Mason had previously attended those two concerts for the singer. Unfortunately for the teen, security took his sign away.
Most people would have just abandoned the idea, but Mason was determined. He decided to buy a Bryan t-shirt and sacrifice his own white t-shirt he had own. Using a marker, he wrote a message on the white fabric, turning it into a makeshift flag. He wrote, "Can I play Heading South??"
"I ruined the shirt, but it was really worth it," Mason said. "I was really trying to manifest it and tell myself that it was going to happen." That's not all though, Mason also convinced fellow concert-goers to try to get Bryan's attention, and it worked!
"When I was in the pit, I was talking to everybody there," he said. "Everyone was really kind, and I'm like 'Hey, guys, I'm really trying to get on stage. Can you help me out and point your flashlights at me?'"
Zach Bryan Fan Puts on a Show
"Right before he sang the first verse, he noticed everyone yelling and pointing," Mason said. Bryan questioned whether he actually knew the lyrics to the song. "I said, 'I swear to God, I swear to God.'"
Mason ended up with a new guitar for his trouble, a memory for a lifetime, and new fans along the way.
"Walking out was insane," he said. "I was walking out of Scotiabank with a huge guitar, so everyone recognized me." Mason ended up having a little Zach Bryan concert of his own on the train back. "Everyone was chanting, 'Play your guitar,'" Mason said. "So, I played 'Something in the Orange,' 'cause he didn't play that, and I also played 'Revival' again."
So let's remember the name Lucas Mason. Who knows where the road might take him? Nashville, perhaps?