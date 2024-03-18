Zach Bryan Keeps Inviting Fans to Sing at His Shows, and People Love Him For It

Everyone's searching for their big break, and if you're a fan of Zach Bryan, he'll give you your chance to shine. Just be warned he won't save you if you bomb. "You think you can do it? We'll give you a chance man, but if we kick you off stage you can't be upset, ok?" Bryan told one fan.

It's become a signature of Bryan to invite fans on stage to take a stab at singing one of his tunes. Sometimes, it ends well. Other times, you get a performance like below that sounds more like karaoke night. Bryan had to save his song "Heading South" by redoing it after two fans butchered it.

Other times, Bryan discovers a potential star in the making. A stop in New Jersey left Bryan rocking on stage with a young fan to the same song. However, for better or worse, it's hard to argue that Bryan isn't making fans the star of the show. It's this special care to his fans that has led to the musician zZach Bryan Dances With His Grandma in Heartwarming Video

One person commented about the singer, "The fact that he let him play * the * guitar and then let him walk off with another one is so d—n amazing. What a dude."

Another wrote, "This is actually so wholesome."

Zach Bryan Connects With His Fans

In an interview with KTVB, one fan Molly Johnson requested Bryan sing "She's Alright" because she connected with the themes of loss. Both Bryan and Johnson lost their mothers. "It just hit home, right. And it meant a lot to me," Johnson said. "So, I started making these videos every day in hopes that he would just agree to play it."

Bryan finally saw the request on TikTok.

"He commented and he had seen it," she said. "And not only did he say that he was going to play the song, he invited me to come up on stage and play, which was amazing."

It was a moment that Johnson will never forget. Neither will any of the other fans that have shared the stage with Bryan.