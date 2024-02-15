Zach Bryan, Brianna Chickenfry Share Sweet Valentine's Day Messages for One Another

In case their Grammys red carpet walk wasn't enough evidence for you, Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry's social media interactions on Valentine's Day should lay rumors of relationship drama to rest.

Bryan posted a pair of Instagram stories of note. First, he wrote "Happy Valentine's Day to the prettiest girl in the world" on a picture of his dog, Boston. With that joke out of the way, the "Something in the Orange" singer-songwriter posted a much lengthier tribute to Chickenfry (real name Brianna LaPaglia).

"You are tough when people are rude, you are honest when it is hard, you are kind when it's easy not to be, you are funny in a world full of cry babies, you are beautiful with no help, you are patient when I'm an idiot, you're empathetic when you shouldn't be," Bryan wrote on a photo of his partner. ""Wish this world saw you in all the lights I get to. I love you and happy Valentine's Day hot dog."

Chickenfry posted her own mix of lighthearted and sweet posts. First, she showed off her Valentine with a picture of Bryan wearing a notably huge scarf. After that, we saw a warm embrace with the caption "feels like you've been my Valentine forever." It's followed by a snapshot of Bryan kissing his social media influencer partner on the cheek.

Bryan started dating Chickenfry, a fixture of Barstool Sports, last summer. Before that, he was married to Rose Madden from July 2020 to July 2021 and dated Deb Peifer between Jan. 2022 and May 2023.

Bryan's ambitious Quittin' Time Tour —a 10-moth stretch of stadium and arena dates— begins in March. Openers for select dates include Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrell, Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

