Zach Bryan and His Girlfriend Involved In Scary Car Crash: "We Were Saying Goodbye To Each Other"

Zach Bryan and his girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry are lucky to be alive after a traumatic, scary car crash. Apparently, the country singer was pretty banged up.

This wasn't your mild fender bender either. From the sounds of it, Bryan got injured and needed medical treatment. In an emotional TikTok, his girlfriend opened up about their crash. She sounded still pretty shaken up from the crash. The accident happened earlier this week. While she didn't go into the specifics of what caused it, she revealed that the car flipped several times.

She said, "Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side crash. It flipped a bunch of time, everything shattered. Thank God we had our seatbelts on."

Brianna revealed that Bryan experienced a significant gash in the crash. Apparently, the singer thought he was going to die from his injuries and told his girlfriend how much he cared about her. She said, "But there was a lot of blood and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other."

Zach Bryan Lucky To Be Alive

Emergency responders soon hit the scene. They started working on Bryan and treating his injuries. Fortunately, it didn't hit his artery. She said, "And after the ambulance came and he got all stitched up, we were like, 'Oh my God, thank God, it didn't hit an artery.' It was just a huge gash. We were ok. We are happy and alive."

However, things just kept going wrong from there. While the two were on the way back to the bus, one of their cats escaped and Bryan had to try to stop it from running off. He ended up injuring himself again. She said, "Zach tries to jump on her, all of his stitches burst again, he's bleeding, like...so much blood."

They get the cat, and they finally make it to Arkansas. Bryan ends up still performing despite his injuries. However, one of their other cats also escaped. The two have had a rough couple of days and definitely need a break.

She continued, "I'm just so tired. My whole body hurts and I keep finding more bruises and scrapes and I pulled glass out of my cheek last night."