If anyone is looking for a new recipe idea and enjoys tart pineapple flavors, then look no further. Allow me to introduce you to the Hawaiian inspired dish that you never knew you needed to try: The swineapple.

Yes, you read that right. The "swineapple" is what you get when you take out the core of the pineapple, stuff it full of BBQ pork ribs, wrap it all up in bacon and finally smoke it. By definition, it's a pork-stuffed pineapple wrapped in bacon. Pair that with a side of BBQ sauce and you have yourself an incredibly delicious meal.

Why are you still reading and not rushing out immediately to make this?!

Oh, right, you need to know how to do it.

The swineapple recipe is simple so even a beginner in the kitchen could do this. Clear your work surface and preheat the oven because this delicious dish can't be missed.

Shave the whole pineapple with a sharp knife but leave the top of the pineapple and bottom. Slice it lengthwise and scoop out the core with a melon baller. Pack that ripe pineapple with boneless ribs (pork tenderloin or pork loin work too). Reassemble the pineapple, dust it with your favorite seasoning and wrap it up in thick-cut bacon or get fancy with a bacon weave that would be delicious with the pineapple juices. Smoke it at 240 degrees for two hours, dousing it with apple juice every half an hour or so to keep the bacon moist.

The swineapple will be done when the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. It's up to you if you want to leave it in longer or pull it. Some people have said that leaving it in high heat longer over-tenderizes the meat.

And that's it! Enjoy that delicious sweet pig!

This post was originally published on November 6, 2017.