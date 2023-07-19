Yellowstone is spreading its country roots to CBS.

The network announced that the smash-hit Western drama will make its broadcast debut this fall. The series will air reruns on Sundays at 9 PM ET/PT, Paramount officials announced, beginning with season one. No premiere date has been set.

New episodes of the series — including the highly-anticipated second half of season 5 — will remain exclusive to the Paramount Network cable channel. And Yellowstone is only available to stream on Peacock (not Paramount+).

The announcement comes amid shakeups to the CBS fall lineup caused by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of TV and Radio Artists strikes in Hollywood. The Yellowstone reruns will fill the gaps as production has been delayed on a number of series.

Production on the second half of Yellowstone season 5 has been delayed due to Kevin Costner's unexpected exit from the series.

Costner is leaving early to focus on his starring role in the upcoming film Horizon: An American Saga, a sprawling epic set during the pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the West. Costner also co-wrote, produced, and directed the saga. Three sequels have already been greenlit.

The fifth and final season of Yellowstone had to be altered to accommodate Costner's untimely exit.

"I'm disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn't alter it, but it truncates it," said Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. "His movie seems to be a great priority to him and he wants to shift focus. I sure hope [the movie is] worth it — and that it's a good one."